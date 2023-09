MCA 76th Dr HD Kanga League Cricket Tournament: Shivaji Park Youngsters Score An Outright Win

Shivaji Park Youngsters (SPY) SC recorded an outright 18-run win against Maskati CC in a ‘C’ Division fourth round match of the MCA 76th Dr. H.D. Kanga League Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, played at the Matunga Gymkhana ground, on Sunday.

Maskati CC declared their first innings at 117 for 8 and were dismissed cheaply for 30 runs in the second innings. Nishit Balla claimed three wickets for seven runs in the first innings and then picked 5 wickets for 20 runs in the second. Ketan Kharat took three wickets for two runs to play a good supporting role. Shivaji Park Youngsters SC declared their first innings at 165 for 5. The leading batsmen was Siddhesh Jadhav 55 runs, Larson D’Costa 39 runs and Sachin Katkar 32 runs.

Brief scores – Division ‘B’: Goregaon SC (1st innings): 131 for 8 declared (Rohan Gajjar 47, Jayesh Chandankar 31; Anurag Singh 4/47, Ashutosh Ghagre 4/52) Vs Parel SC (1st innings): 68 for 6). Result: Match drawn.

Apollo CC (1st innings): 158 for 6 declared (Siddhesh Gavande 34, Siddhant Rai 32; Abhishek Kanaujiya 4/57) Vs Fort Vijay CC (1st innings): 73 for 4 (Parag Jadhav 38). Result: Match drawn.

Bhatnagar Sports & Cultural Foundation (1st innings): 149 for 7 declared (Pranay Kapadia 60, Viraj Jadhav 33*; Vighnesh Solanki 5/60) Vs Dadar Parsee Colony SC (1st innings): 31 for 1. Result: Match drawn.

Young Comrade CC (1st innings): 66 all out (Sandeep Pawar 6/38) & (2nd innings): 90 for 5 declared Sandeep Pawar 4/35) Vs United Cricketers (1st innings): 82 all out (Sairaj Mane 30; Shameet Shetty 5/28, Vedant Patil 3/23) & (2nd innings): 21 for 3. Result: United Cricketers won on 1st innings lead.

Division ‘C’: Maskati CC (1st innings): 117 for 8 declared (Nishit Balla 3/7) & (2nd innings): 30 all out (Nishit Balla 5/20, Ketan Kharat 3/2) Vs Shivaji Park Youngsters SC 165 for 5 declared (Siddhesh Jadhav 55, Larson D’Costa 39, Sachin Katkar 32). Result: Shivaji Park Youngsters win by 18 runs.

Palghar Dahanu Taluka SA (1st innings): 55 all out (Javed Khan 5/15, Kaustubh Pawar 4/0) & (2nd innings): 130 for 8 declared (Hitesh Kadam 5/75, Javed Khan 3/20) Vs Islam Gymkhana 164 for 2 declared (Kaustubh Pawar 100, Hersh Tank 53). Result: Islam Gymkhana win on 1st innings lead.