 Pakistan Pacer Sohail Khan, Who Took 5 Wickets vs India In 2015 World Cup, Retires From International Cricket
Sohail Khan had a brief career in international cricket from 2008 to 2016 during which time he played 9 Tests, 13 ODIs and 5 T20Is for Pakistan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Khan on Sunday announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket but he will continue to play in domestic white-ball tournaments and franchise-based leagues.

The 39-year-old from Malakand had a brief career in international cricket from 2008 to 2016 during which time he played 9 Tests, 13 ODIs and 5 T20Is for Pakistan. Khan picked 27 wickets in Tests, 19 in ODIs and 5 in the shortest format.

He will be best remembered for taking five wickets against India at Adelaide in a pool match of the 2015 ICC World Cup but the Men in Blue still won the game comfortably thanks to Virat Kohli's 107.

article-image

Khan took to social media to announce his retirement after having discussions with his close ones.

"After a thorough consultation with my close ones, I’ve decided to retire from International & First Class Cricket.

"Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me.

"I would continue playing domestic white ball & franchise," Khan tweeted on X.

article-image
article-image

