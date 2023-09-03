Pakistan Pacer Sohail Khan, Who Took 5 Wickets vs India In 2015 World Cup, Retires From International Cricket

Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Khan on Sunday announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket but he will continue to play in domestic white-ball tournaments and franchise-based leagues.

The 39-year-old from Malakand had a brief career in international cricket from 2008 to 2016 during which time he played 9 Tests, 13 ODIs and 5 T20Is for Pakistan. Khan picked 27 wickets in Tests, 19 in ODIs and 5 in the shortest format.

He will be best remembered for taking five wickets against India at Adelaide in a pool match of the 2015 ICC World Cup but the Men in Blue still won the game comfortably thanks to Virat Kohli's 107.

Khan took to social media to announce his retirement after having discussions with his close ones.

"After a thorough consultation with my close ones, I’ve decided to retire from International & First Class Cricket.

"Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me.

"I would continue playing domestic white ball & franchise," Khan tweeted on X.

