MBBS Student In Rajasthan Made To Perform 300 Push-Ups By Seniors; Not The First Case Of Intense Ragging In India

On June 26, a first-year student at the Dungarpur Medical College in Rajasthan said that he had been subjected to ragging by senior students who had called him to a nearby hill and forced him to perform 300 sit-ups, which had seriously injured him.

At a location close to the college on May 15, seven second-year students forced the victim to perform more than 300 sit-ups, according to Girdhari Singh, the SHO of the Dungarpur Sadar police station. According to him, this put a great deal of strain on his kidney, causing an infection and malfunction, as per PTI reports.

"Later, he had to be admitted to a private hospital in Gujarat as the pain was unbearable," he stated. In September of last year, the victim enrolled in the college.



"He had faced ragging earlier too but did not complain. The latest incident came to light after the college authority received a complaint through the online portal on June 20 following which an inquiry was conducted," the police officer told PTI.

In this case, the college administration has suspended seven students and filed a complaint against them at the Sadar Police Station under IPC sections 352 (assault or criminal force other than on grave provocation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object).

Earlier Cases

MBBS students ragged by seniors in Himachal Pradesh



Some MBBS students of a government institution in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra were allegedly ragged, harassed, and beaten up by their superiors, and four senior trainee doctors were expelled, as reported by PTI.

According to a statement made by Tanda Medical College (TMC), on the evening of June 5, senior students summoned the junior trainee MBBS doctors to room 108 of the boys' hostel and then abused and battered them.

Death of 20-year-old Kerala student

Earlier, on Feburary 18, a 20-year-old student JS Siddharth was discovered dead at Kerala Veterinary University in Wayanad, endured severe bullying and was attacked nonstop for 29 hours.

The case specifics that were given to the CBI state that Siddharth was subjected to abuse by his classmates and seniors between the hours of 9 a.m. on February 16 and 2 p.m. on February 17. The key investigation information in the case file disclosed that he was physically attacked, subjected to mental torture, and assaulted with belts, as per media reports.

Jadavpur University Student's suicide

As per PTI, a first-year Jadavpur University student was paraded naked in the corridor of the main hostel's second floor minutes before falling from there and dying, according to Kolkata Police's preliminary investigation. The incident took place on August 10, 2023.



Investigators have also established that the adolescent was "sexually molested" and the arrested 12 persons, including present and former students of the varsity, "had played active roles" in the entire sequence leading to the Nadia teen's murder, a senior police official stated.

