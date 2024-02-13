Manoramabai Apte Girls' Cricket Tournament: Ira Jadhav Sparkles In Shardashram Vidyamandir Victory

Opening batter Ira Jadhav scored a brilliant 61 off 37 deliveries with nine boundaries to help her

team-Shardashram Vidyamandir English School win the first semifinal by 73 runs against St. Columba in the Manoramabai Apte Girls' under-16 cricket tournament, at Cross Maidan.

The star batter dominated over her opposition bowlers. Mugdha Ghodke’s cameo performance of 23 in 19 balls too made a lot of difference. Shardashram thus posted 123-3 in 15 overs after electing to bat first. Medium pacer Diksha Prasad picked (2-26) in her three overs spell. In reply, St Columba crumbled like a pack of cards managing a paltry 50 all out in 10.4 overs. Left-arm spinner Madhura Dhadke rose to the occasion with brilliant figures of (4-5) in 2.4 overs.

Brief scores of semifinals: Shardashram: 123/3 in 15 overs (Ira Jadhav 61(37), St Columba’s Diksha Prasad 3-26) bt St Columba: 50 all out in 10.4 overs (Shardashram’s Madhura Dhadke- 2.4-5-4).

St. Joseph Convent High School: 82/4 in 15 overs (Vedika Nikam 19(20), RAM Anisha Dangat 3-14) lt to Parag English School: 83/2 in 13.3 overs (Laxmi Saroj-40(40))