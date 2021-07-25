Mann Ki Baat celebrates positivity and collectivity, says PM Modi during the 79th edition of the programme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the 79th edition of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” at 11 am on Sunday (July 25).
From Tokyo Olympics to Kargin Diwas, PM Modi shared his thoughts on various subjects. He also hailed several entrepreneurs of the country who made significant achievements in various fields ranging from technology such as 3D printing to farming.
The PM spoke about the 'Victory Punch Campaign' being launched on social media to support our Olympics team. He urged the citizens to share their victory punch and cheer for India.
The PM said that he was very happy that almost 75% of the inputs for Mann Ki Baat come from people under the age of 35. He said that is unable to take up all the inputs he receives for Mann Ki Baat but he forwards many of them to the concerned government departments.
Modi also saluted the brave hearts of Kargil on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
The PM also cautioned citizens that the threat of COVID-19 is still present and that they must not forget to follow the proper protocols during festivals and gaiety.
The PM spoke about celebrating 75 years of Independence being kicked off with 'Amrit Mahotsav' started from Sabarmati Ashram of Bapu on 12th March.
He spoke about an event is going to be held on August 15. This is an effort related to the national anthem. He urged citizens to visit rashtragaan.in, sing the national anthem, record it and join the campaign.
Modi once again urged the citizens to be “Vocal for Local” by sharing pictures using local products with #MyHandloomMyPride. "It is your effort, that today the sale of Khadi has increased manifold in the country. Buying Khadi is a public service, it is a service to the nation," he said.
The PM also hailed several entrepreneurs for their incredible efforts in nation-building including Software Engineer Sai Praneeth who built a platform for weather information for farmers, Isaak Munda who runs a popular YouTube channel, IIT alumni who started a 3D printing start-up, farmer Bikramjit Chakma who cultivates berries, Sanjay Rana for his free chole-bhature for vaccinated people and others.
