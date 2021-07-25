Mann Ki Baat celebrates positivity and collectivity, says PM Modi during the 79th edition of the programme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the 79th edition of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” at 11 am on Sunday (July 25).

The programme is being aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan. The radio programme will be streamed live on PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel along with PMO. The link for the YouTube channel is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akECmMhlKTw.

From Tokyo Olympics to Kargin Diwas, PM Modi shared his thoughts on various subjects. He also hailed several entrepreneurs of the country who made significant achievements in various fields ranging from technology such as 3D printing to farming.

The PM spoke about the 'Victory Punch Campaign' being launched on social media to support our Olympics team. He urged the citizens to share their victory punch and cheer for India.

The PM said that he was very happy that almost 75% of the inputs for Mann Ki Baat come from people under the age of 35. He said that is unable to take up all the inputs he receives for Mann Ki Baat but he forwards many of them to the concerned government departments.

Modi also saluted the brave hearts of Kargil on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The PM also cautioned citizens that the threat of COVID-19 is still present and that they must not forget to follow the proper protocols during festivals and gaiety.