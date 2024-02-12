Madhya Pradesh: Rachna Mewada Elected District Panchayat President Unopposed In Sehore | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP-backed Rachna Surendra Mewada was elected chairperson of District Panchayat unopposed on Monday. The election was held in the auditorium of the Panchayat office.

The post of district Panchayat chairman fell vacant after Gopal Singh Engineer was elected legislator from the Ashta assembly constituency.

The election in the ward of Gopal Singh Engineer was held in January and his son Mahendra Singh was elected member of the district Panchayat.

The election began at 11am. Two members of the BJP filed nominations for the post, but none of the Congress candidates filed papers for it.

According to sources, Mewada had the support of the Congress-backed members and the BJP-backed members of the district Panchayat.

Factionalism was found in the BJP, but the party somehow put it under control.

MP from Vidisha Ramakant Bhargava, BJP district unit president Ravi Malviya, and several Congress leaders present during the election.

Raju Rajput who recently defected from the Congress to the BJP also filed papers for the post of district Panchayat chairman, but he withdrew nomination.