Karnataka rains: Waterlogging affects several parts of Bengaluru

As heavy rains lashed the south Indian state of Karnataka, visuals from Kogilu Cross to Kendriya Vihar Apartment, Venkatala village on Monday showed waterlogging effecting several parts of the capital city-Bengaluru.

Waterlogging affects several parts of Bengaluru, Karnataka, today



Visuals from Kogilu Cross to Kendriya Vihar Apartment, Venkatala village pic.twitter.com/wfQ6Rd6ap1 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, BBMP told ANI, "Kendriya Vihar, a low-lying area, has been constructed next to one of the major lakes, Yelahanka Lake. Yesterday, in a matter of 2-3 hrs, heavy rain of 138-mm led to water inflow in the lake."



He added, "The 8-ft stormwater drain is insufficient in the given conditions. We're working on a required 30-40-ft wide drain, particularly with RCC cement and concrete walls, so that the water doesn't go into the low-lying areas."

"As of now, from an engineering point of view, there's no problem, the water will come down. We have deployed many boats, SDRF & other teams, to give emergency supplies to the residents," Gupta informed.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted widespread light to moderate rainfall over South interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Mysuru on Monday and Tuesday.

Dakshin Karnataka, Udupi and Uttara Kannada will also witness widespread rainfall over the next two days, while North interior Karnataka will receive light to moderate rainfall over several places on Monday.

As many as 24 persons lost their lives due to tragedies related to the heavy rainfall in Karnataka since September. The rains have also caused loss of agricultural crops in five lakh hectares in the state.

According to sources, the preliminary report on the damages stated that 658 houses were completely damaged and 8,495 houses were partially damaged. It has also resulted in the death of 191 livestock.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:03 PM IST