Kalina Football League To Start From Sunday

From this year a Veterans Open tournament for the Late Cajetan Fernandes Trophy and a Women’s Open tournament will also be organised.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
The 20th edition of the Kalina Football League (KFL), organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspices of the Mumbi Football Association (MFA), is set to commence at the Our Lady of Egypt Church ground, Kalina from Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Fr. Joshua D’Souza, Spiritual Director of the organizing committee, mentioned that some intense and absorbing contests will be witnessed as a total of seven teams including last year’s champions Air India Colony Boys will be fighting it out for the top honours in the Men’s Open category. The other participating teams are last year’s runners-up Kalina United, Kalina Rangers, Kalina Village Boys ‘Orange’, Kalina Village Boys ‘Green’, Egyptians Boys and J.P. United. Simultaneously a Boys’ Under-16 League consisting of teams from Kalina will be conducted.

This is one of the oldest and longest running locality-based leagues in the city of Mumbai. This is also a unique tournament because it is restricted to players residing within Kalina vicinity. The matches are all played in true football spirit and in sporting atmosphere and they attract a positive response from within the community as every match is watched by a large number of spectators.

The KFL has produced several international and national players, some of them representing leading clubs in the ISL and I-League competitions. At present Raju Gaikwad and Jayesh Rane are the players from Kalina who are currently playing in the Indian Super League.

The tournament offers handsome prize-money and trophies for the winners, runners-up and individual awards.

The participating teams in the Main League: Air India Colony Boys, Kalina United, Kalina Village Boys ‘Orange’, Kalina Village Boys ‘Green’, Egyptians Boys and J.P. United.

