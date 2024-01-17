 JSW-Willingdon Little Masters and Senior Squash Open: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh Clinch JSW-Willingdon Titles
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsJSW-Willingdon Little Masters and Senior Squash Open: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh Clinch JSW-Willingdon Titles

JSW-Willingdon Little Masters and Senior Squash Open: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh Clinch JSW-Willingdon Titles

The 15-year-old National champion and top seed Anahat, playing in her third PSA Tour, was in a class of her own and with some clever deceptive play often wrong-footed the Japanese to dictate the rallies.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai is certainly a happy hunting place for Indian teenager Anahat Singh who emerged champion, convincingly winning the women’s crown in the JSW-Willingdon Little Masters and Senior Squash Open at the Worli Sports Club courts on Wednesday. This 4-star tournament is being conducted in association with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI).

The 15-year-old National champion and top seed Anahat, playing in her third PSA Tour, was in a class of her own and with some clever deceptive play often wrong-footed the Japanese to dictate the rallies. Having taken control of the proceedings from the start she came out trumps, recording an 11-4, 11-3, and 11-7 win with a degree of comfort. This was Anahat's fifth success after winning both the women’s and girls’ under-19 titles in the Bombay Gymkhana 46th Maharashtra State Open Squash last September and the 78th CCI Western India Slam Squash last December.

Read Also
JSW-Willingdon Little Masters and Senior Squash Open: Anahat Singh And Rathika Suthanthira Storm...
article-image

Later, India number two and top seed Abhay after initial resistance in the first game from second seed Suraj Kumar Chand finally found his range of shots and cruised to a smooth 11-9, 11-5, and 11-2 victory in the all-Indian men’s final.

Earlier in the under-17 competition, top seed Navya Sundararajan defeated second Chhavi Saran 11-4, 11-5, and 11-2 to win the girls title and in the boys’ final, second seed Yusha Nafees got the better of joint third-fourth seed Udit Mishra 11-8, 11-9, 11-1.

Read Also
JSW-Willingdon Little Masters and Senior Squash Open: Top Seed Abhay Singh Advances; Arihant KS...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IndiGo Slapped With ₹1.50 Crore Fine, Mumbai Airport Penalised Too Over Viral Video Of Flyers...

IndiGo Slapped With ₹1.50 Crore Fine, Mumbai Airport Penalised Too Over Viral Video Of Flyers...

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: Ayodhya Immersed In Spiritual Fervor As 'Jal Kalash Yatra' Marks...

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: Ayodhya Immersed In Spiritual Fervor As 'Jal Kalash Yatra' Marks...

Suraj Chavan, Close Aide Of Aaditya Thackeray, Arrested By ED: What Is BMC Khichdi Scam?

Suraj Chavan, Close Aide Of Aaditya Thackeray, Arrested By ED: What Is BMC Khichdi Scam?

Telangana: Man Dies After Suffering Heart Attack On Palm Tree In Bhuvanagiri, Body Found Hanging...

Telangana: Man Dies After Suffering Heart Attack On Palm Tree In Bhuvanagiri, Body Found Hanging...

Sonam Kapoor To Alia Bhatt: Actresses Who Stunned With Their Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss

Sonam Kapoor To Alia Bhatt: Actresses Who Stunned With Their Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss