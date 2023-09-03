JSW-Bombay Gymkhana 46th Maharashtra State Open Squash: Impressive Siddhanth Storms Into Quarters

Siddhant Rewari showed great character and dished out an impressive performance to carve out a straight game 3-0 victory against Tanish Vaidya in an all-Maharashtra boys’ U-19 Round-16 match of the Bombay Gymkhana JSW-46th Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament 2023, and co-sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Parfums, at the Gymkhana’s courts on Sunday.

Playing on his home courts, Siddharth called the shots from the start as he controlled the rallies and with Vaidya committing a series of errors he went on to complete a deserving 11-4, 11-5, 11-7 win and a place in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, top seed Yuvraj Wadhwani of Maharashtra surprisingly conceded his match against compatriot Narayan Manohar Lachka of Khopoli. Wadhwani after leading 2-0 (11-1, 11-3) and 1-0 in the third game retired without citing any reason.

Second seed Vivaan Shah easily advanced to the quarter-finals defeating unseeded Mishall Daruvala 11-4, 11-1, and 11-2 in another last 16 encounter.

In the Boys’ U-17 Round-32 matches, the top seed Arjun Somani of Maharashtra outplayed his compatriot Yash Shelar marching to a 11-1, 11-3, 11-1 win while second seed Ekambir Singh also of Maharashtra did not drop a single point as he stormed past state mate Nijanshu Mittal winning in three quick games at 11-0, 11-0, 11-0.

In the women’s competition, the joint 3/4-seed Anjali Semwal of Maharashtra encountered a late challenge from her statemate Chetana Jaiswal but managed to pull through at 11-4, 11-9, 11-9 in a women’s Round-16 match.

The top seed in the women’s draw Janet Vidhi eased to a quick 11-2, 11-1, 11-1 win over Chandigarh’s Bhavanjali Mudaliar to coast into the quarter-final.

Boys' U-19 (Round 16): Narayan Manohar Lachka (MH) bt 1-Yuvraj Wadhwani (MH) 1-11, 3-11, 1-0 retired; Siddhant Rewari (MH) bt Tanish Vaidya (MH) 11-4, 11-5, 11-7; Bhagwan Das (MH) bt Tanay Kadam (MH) 11-6, 11-8, 11-5; Tanul Bomia (MH) bt 3/4-Rachit Kumar Shailya (UP) retired; 3/4-Ayaan Vaziralli (MH) bt Prakash Aujhi (MH) 11-5, 11-4, 11-1; Raju Shingava (MH) bt Dhruv Kumar Gangashetty (TS) 11-4, 11-3, 11-5; Naresh Shingva (MH) bt Amit Gupta (MH) 11-6, 11-2, 11-1; 2-Vivaan Shah (MH) bt Mishall Daruvala (MH) 11-4, 11-1, 11-2.

Boys’ U-17 (Round 32): 1-Arjun Somani (MH) bt Yash Shelar (MH) 11-1, 11-3, 11-1; Karan Nirgude (MH) bt Prince Yadav (MH) 11-2, 11-3, 11-3: Yashviir Modi (WB) bt Aakash Chand (MH) 11-4, 11-4, 11-5: Ayush Verma (MH) bt Anand Rao (CH) 11-1, 11-1, 11-6; Vedant Chheda (MH) bt Siddharth Narang (MH) 11-9,11-0,11-5; Hriday Rajani (MH) bt Adit Kabade (MH) 8-11, 12-10, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6; Siddharth Bhandari (MH) bt Prakash Chand (MH) 11-6, 5-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8; Ravi Lachka (MH) bt Shant Hingorani (MH) 12-10, 11-3, 8-11, 11-5; Neil Paswan (MH) bt Abdus Samad Shah (GA) 11-4, 11-8, 11-7; Teerth Jilka (MH) bt Agrim Tandon (MH) 11-3,11-2,11-9; Arjun Morey (MH) bt Jagan Pandu Shingva (MH) 11-7,11-8,11-2; 2-Ekambir Singh (MH) bt Nijanshu Mittal (MH) 11-0, 11-0, 11-0.

