MSSA Table Tennis: Podar, Utpal Bag Team Championship

Podar International School Powai (CBSE) and Utpal Shanghvi Global School cornered glories winning the boys and girls (U-12) championship, in the MSSA table tennis contact, Hansraj Morarji Public School, Andheri, here on Saturday.

Podar survived some scare before pulling out a close 3-2 win over Jamnabai Narsee School in the boys section, while the Utpal Shanghvi Global cantered past the challenge of Catherdal and John Connon 3-0.

Aarav Vora, Shourya Karkera and Kushgra Gupta made up for the Podar International, while Jamnabai Narsee school consisted of Sparsh Agarwal and Yuvraj Khandelwala.

Utpal Shanghvi Global team consisted of Palakh Jhawar, Myra Jalan, Shanaya Sharma. Lodha Naira and Hakani Divina played for the Cathedral and John Connon.