Indore: Teen Girl Dies Allegedly Due To Excessive Heat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl, resident of Abhishek Nagar died under suspicious circumstances, on Wednesday. Payal, an 8th-grade student, reportedly felt nervous and experienced stomach pain after returning home after visiting her friends on a hot afternoon. Her family took her to the hospital, where she received an injection and some pills, after which she was advised to go home.

Later, she passed away after taking the prescribed medication. The family suspects that Payal's death may have been caused by the excessive heat. However, the police have labeled her death as suspicious and are awaiting the post-mort report.

Over 70 Drug Peddlers Arrested Under 'Eagle Claw'

Police Raided various places on basis of information recevied on Zone-1 helpline

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a late night development, more than 70 men involved in selling drugs in different areas of the city were arrested on Thursday under a special drive named ‘Eagle Claw’ launched against drug peddlers by the zone-1 police. Information about the drug peddlers was received through the helpline number 7049108852 issued by the DCP Zone-1 Vinod Kumar Meena recently.

According to information, DCP Meena had received information about the drug peddlers from different localities under police zone-1. The DCP constituted a number of teams and sent them to raid the identified places simultaneously. The action was on till the filing of the report. During the investigation, more than 6 kilograms of cannabis, about 14 grams of brown sugar, sedative or regulated cough syrups and bhang have been recovered so far.

DCP Meena informed Free Press that the helpline number which was issued for Zone-1 police would work for the people from other police zones of the city also. it will not only help people but also help the police get comprehensive details about drug peddlers. The information would be passed on to the concerned DCP, Meena added. After the arrest of the drug peddlers, the police are trying to find out about the main accused, who provided drugs to them.