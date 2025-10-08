 Indore News: Decomposed Body Found In Locked House; Corpse Got Maggot-Infested, Covered In Sand
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsIndore News: Decomposed Body Found In Locked House; Corpse Got Maggot-Infested, Covered In Sand

Indore News: Decomposed Body Found In Locked House; Corpse Got Maggot-Infested, Covered In Sand

The incident came to light when a neighbour informed the police about foul smell emanating from the house

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Decomposed Body Found In Locked House; Corpse Got Maggot-Infested, Covered In Sand |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The decomposed body of a 27-year-old youth, partially eaten by maggots, was found covered in sand inside his house under the Lasudia police station limits on Monday. The exact cause of death is still unclear, though family members have alleged that he was murdered.

The incident came to light when a neighbour informed the police about foul smell emanating from the house. When the police team entered the house, they discovered the body half-covered with sand.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Body Parts Of Young Woman Found In Kolar; Head Missing, Police Search For Missing Parts
article-image

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vikram Panwar, a resident of Lasudia Mori. ACP Aditya Patle said that the body was infested with maggots, indicating that the death had occurred several days ago.

The police have conducted the post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. The FSL team also examined the scene along with the police. The deceased was mentally unwell and lived separately from his family, ACP Patle added.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Road Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Uber Bike Rider Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Concrete Mixer Truck in Chembur; Case Registered
Mumbai Road Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Uber Bike Rider Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Concrete Mixer Truck in Chembur; Case Registered
Maharashtra Train Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Passenger Allegedly Pushed Off Moving Konark Express Near Karjat, Dies; Accused Apprehended
Maharashtra Train Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Passenger Allegedly Pushed Off Moving Konark Express Near Karjat, Dies; Accused Apprehended
Maharashtra Politics: 'Let’s Work Diligently For Party And Achieve Remarkable Success Under Ajitdada’s Leadership,' Says NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare
Maharashtra Politics: 'Let’s Work Diligently For Party And Achieve Remarkable Success Under Ajitdada’s Leadership,' Says NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare
Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Advocates NCC Training In Schools To Foster Discipline, Leadership And Fitness
Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate Advocates NCC Training In Schools To Foster Discipline, Leadership And Fitness

Meanwhile, his family members alleged foul play, saying he had been murdered because his body was found covered in sand. They added that he had not spoken to them for the past week. The house was locked from inside, and when a foul odour began to spread, a neighbour grew suspicious and informed the police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Metro 3, Meet UK PM Starmer & Attend Global Fintech Fest...

PM Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Metro 3, Meet UK PM Starmer & Attend Global Fintech Fest...

Himachal Pradesh: 10 Feared Dead In Bilaspur As Private Bus Hit By Landslide; CM Sukhu Directs...

Himachal Pradesh: 10 Feared Dead In Bilaspur As Private Bus Hit By Landslide; CM Sukhu Directs...

'Precision Strikes Forced Pakistan To Beg For Ceasefire During Op Sindoor': Air Chief AP Singh On...

'Precision Strikes Forced Pakistan To Beg For Ceasefire During Op Sindoor': Air Chief AP Singh On...

Mumbai News: BMC Headquarters Illuminated With Indian And UK Flags To Welcome PM Modi And UK PM Keir...

Mumbai News: BMC Headquarters Illuminated With Indian And UK Flags To Welcome PM Modi And UK PM Keir...

India Inc Gears Up For 9% Salary Hike In 2026, Here's What Aon’s New Study Says About Salary...

India Inc Gears Up For 9% Salary Hike In 2026, Here's What Aon’s New Study Says About Salary...