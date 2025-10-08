Indore News: Decomposed Body Found In Locked House; Corpse Got Maggot-Infested, Covered In Sand

MP News: Decomposed Body Found In Locked House; Corpse Got Maggot-Infested, Covered In Sand |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The decomposed body of a 27-year-old youth, partially eaten by maggots, was found covered in sand inside his house under the Lasudia police station limits on Monday. The exact cause of death is still unclear, though family members have alleged that he was murdered.

The incident came to light when a neighbour informed the police about foul smell emanating from the house. When the police team entered the house, they discovered the body half-covered with sand.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vikram Panwar, a resident of Lasudia Mori. ACP Aditya Patle said that the body was infested with maggots, indicating that the death had occurred several days ago.

The police have conducted the post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. The FSL team also examined the scene along with the police. The deceased was mentally unwell and lived separately from his family, ACP Patle added.

Meanwhile, his family members alleged foul play, saying he had been murdered because his body was found covered in sand. They added that he had not spoken to them for the past week. The house was locked from inside, and when a foul odour began to spread, a neighbour grew suspicious and informed the police.