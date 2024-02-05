 Indore Administration Denies Class 10 Hindi Exam Paper Leak, Warns Of Legal Action
Indore Administration Denies Class 10 Hindi Exam Paper Leak, Warns Of Legal Action

The administration warned of legal action against people spreading fake news about the exam paper.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
The administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district refuted rumours that the Hindi paper of the Class 10 board examination had been leaked on social media just hours before the exam commenced on Monday.

Talking to reporters, district education officer (DEO) Manglesh Kumar Vyas said the administration’s probe revealed that the reports about the Class 10 Hindi paper being leaked on social media were fake.

“When we compared the question paper that surfaced on social media with the actual one, the codes and questions did not match,” he said.

The DEO said some anti-social elements are spreading fake news about the paper leak, and a first information report will be registered against them under the Information Technology Act.

The Class 10 examination of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education began on Monday, he said.

At least 49,000 students are appearing for the examination at 137 centres in Indore, and of these, 21 centres have been declared sensitive, and police personnel have been deployed at these places, the officer added.

