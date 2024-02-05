 Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Wishes Students Success As Board Exams Begin
He emphasized the importance of students excelling in their exams to bring pride to their families and the state.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has extended his best wishes on X to students as the board examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education commence on Monday.

In the statement posted on social media platform X, Deputy CM Shukla urged all students to approach the exams with composure and patience, expressing confidence in their ability to succeed. He emphasized the importance of students excelling in their exams to bring pride to their families and the state.

"Today marks the beginning of the board examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. I urge all students to approach the exams with full composure and patience. I am confident that all of you will emerge successful in the examinations. Your success will not only bring pride to your parents but also enhance the glory of our state.

I wish all the students appearing for the examinations a bright future ahead. I am certain that you will excel in the exams and bring honor to your families and our state”, Shukla posted.

