Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Wishes Students Success As Board Exams Begin

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has extended his best wishes on X to students as the board examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education commence on Monday.

In the statement posted on social media platform X, Deputy CM Shukla urged all students to approach the exams with composure and patience, expressing confidence in their ability to succeed. He emphasized the importance of students excelling in their exams to bring pride to their families and the state.

आज से माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं आरंभ हो रही हैं, मेरा सभी परीक्षार्थियों से निवेदन है कि आप सभी पूर्ण संयम व धैर्य के साथ परीक्षा दें, निश्चित ही आप सभी सफल होंगे।



"Today marks the beginning of the board examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. I urge all students to approach the exams with full composure and patience. I am confident that all of you will emerge successful in the examinations. Your success will not only bring pride to your parents but also enhance the glory of our state.

I wish all the students appearing for the examinations a bright future ahead. I am certain that you will excel in the exams and bring honor to your families and our state”, Shukla posted.