 Indore: Accused Sent To Jail For Derogatory Remarks Against Acharya Vidyasagar
The police also seized the mobile phone used in the crime

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
Indore: Accused Sent To Jail For Derogatory Remarks Against Acharya Vidyasagar | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested Arvind Kumar Jain (Ajmera) of Tilak Nagar, for making derogatory remarks against Jain Muni Acharya Vidyasagar and other Jain Munis on social media. The police also seized the mobile phone used in the crime. Earlier, the police announced a bounty of Rs 5,000 for the arrest of the accused.

According to the police, complainant Prayashu Jain reported that a video surfaced on Facebook in which Arvind Jain used abusive and objectionable language against Jain Munis Acharya Vidyasagar, Pushpdant Sagar, Pulak Sagar, Sudhasagar and Pramansagar.

When another community member, Saurabh Jain, contacted him online, Arvind allegedly abused him and demanded Rs 25,000 illegally. Police registered a case under sections 119, 196, 299, 302, 356 of the BNS and sections 66/67 of the IT Act. In addition, the accused allegedly circulated objectionable images of Jain deities and posted content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During interrogation, Arvind allegedly confessed to his crime but claimed he was suffering from severe anxiety disorder and schizophrenia, for which he has been under psychiatric treatment for five years. He confessed that he often becomes mentally unstable, quarrels with family, and uses abusive language. He also expressed remorse, stating he had already sought forgiveness from the Jain community and other citizens through a video. His wife, mother, and brother also issued apology videos.

Before his arrest, Arvind had released another video apologising to the Jain community. Police confirmed he deleted his Facebook account after posting the objectionable content.

After his arrest, he was produced before the court and was sent to judicial custody till September 24.

