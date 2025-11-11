Delhi Car Blast: CCTV Footage Shows Panic & Chaos After Explosion Near Red Fort, Crowd Seen Running Away; 9 Killed

New Delhi: CCTV footage from Delhi’s bustling Chandni Chowk area, near the Red Fort, captured a scene of sudden panic as hundreds of people ran for safety after a loud explosion ripped through the street. The blast, which occurred when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 reportedly detonated at a traffic signal, killed nine people and injured nearly 20 others. What moments earlier appeared to be a normal Monday evening turned into chaos within seconds.
Video Shows Panic Among People
In the video, pedestrians can be seen going about their daily routines, two men chatting casually in front of a shop, a woman walking past with a shopping bag and children mingling in the crowd. Then, an enormous explosion shatters the calm.
The deafening sound, followed by plumes of smoke and fire, sent people fleeing in all directions, some instinctively running into nearby shops to seek cover. Eyewitnesses later described feeling the force of the shockwave, which rattled nearby homes across the densely populated area.
Chandni Chowk, one of the oldest and busiest markets in Old Delhi, is located just over a kilometre from Jama Masjid and only a few hundred metres from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib. The area, popular among both locals and tourists, quickly became a scene of devastation as multiple vehicles caught fire following the blast. Emergency services rushed to the site, battling flames and rescuing the injured amid the confusion.
Amit Shah Rushes To Blast Site
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the blast site soon after the incident, following a stop at Lok Nayak Hospital to meet with survivors. He was briefed on the situation by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha. Shah assured the public that the government would conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause and perpetrators of the explosion. “We will go to the root of this attack and share the outcome with the public,” he stated.
Preliminary police findings revealed that the Hyundai i20 involved in the explosion had changed ownership multiple times. Authorities have traced its current registration to a man from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, though the exact connection to the blast remains under investigation.