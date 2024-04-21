India No 1 Sumit Nagal Felicitated By Khar Gymkhana

India’s No 1 tennis player Sumit Nagal was felicitated in Khar Gymkhana for his achievements. Recently he broke into the top 100 in the ATP men’s tour and is currently ranked at a career high of 80. The President of Khar Gymkhana Vivek Devnani, General Secretary Sahib Singh Lamba and Treasurer Vipul Varma presented him with a memento in a well-attended function. He has been conferred with a an Honorary Membership of Khar Gymkhana last year.

Speaking at the felicitation Nagal, reminisced about the days he would practice at Khar Gymkhana with Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi. Nagal also talked about achieving his career best ranking of 80. He stated that it’s only a small milestone in his tennis jourey, as he is looking forward to breaking into the top 50 of the rankings this year. The 26-year-old Nagal is now preparing for the Wimbledon Championships to take place from July 1-14 later this year.

Nagal is having a good run in 2024. In the Monte Carlo Masters he beat world no 38 Matteo Arnaldi of Italy before losing to H Rune a top 20 ranked player in a tightly contested match. He has qualified for the main draw in the French Open. Nagal's breakthrough moment came in 2015 when he won the Wimbledon Boys' doubles title alongside his partner, Ly Hoang Nam. He has been a regular member of the Indian Davis Cup team.

Nagal's journey has been characterized by highs and lows, but his resilience in the face of injuries has been commendable. He has faced challenges head-on, learning and growing with each experience, and emerging stronger every time.