 Miami Open: Sumit Nagal Secures Straight-Set Win To Start Brightly
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMiami Open: Sumit Nagal Secures Straight-Set Win To Start Brightly

Miami Open: Sumit Nagal Secures Straight-Set Win To Start Brightly

Sumit Nagal secured a straight set win over Canada's Gabriel Diallo on his Miami Open debut.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Sumit Nagal. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal showed great composure on way to a straight-set win over Canada's Gabriel Diallo to make a bright start on his debut at the Miami Open here.

Read Also
ATP Rankings: Sumit Nagal Drops Out Of Top-100 After Crashing Out Of Chennai Challenger Semi-Finals
article-image

The 26-year-old, playing the first-round qualifier match, kept his nerves in the crucial stages to outwit the 6 feet 8 inches tall Canadian Diallo 7-6(3) 6-2 on Monday. Nagal, who had broken into the world's top-100 last month after winning the Chennai Open, will face Coleman Wong next.

Nagal won the tie-breaker in the first set after saving a break point in the seventh game, while he dominated the second set, breaking Diallo in the first and seventh game.

Sumit Nagal failed to make the most of his opportunities at the Indian Wellls:

He is likely to reach a new career-high ranking of world No. 92 after this win. In his last tournament, Nagal had lost to Milos Raonic at the Indian Wells after qualifying for the main draw following the last-minute withdrawal of Rafael Nadal.

Nagal had created quite a flutter in January when he advanced to the second round of the Australian Open. That effort had played a big part in launching him into the top-100 of the ATP rankings.

Read Also
Struggling Tennis Star Sumit Nagal Gets Support From DLTA, PepsiCo After Speaking About Financial...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2024: Ex-MI Skipper Rohit Sharma Plays Some Eye-Catching Shots During Nets Session; Video

IPL 2024: Ex-MI Skipper Rohit Sharma Plays Some Eye-Catching Shots During Nets Session; Video

'Rohit & Hardik Seating Separately': Netizens Slam MI Theme Song For IPL 2024 Amid Captaincy Row;...

'Rohit & Hardik Seating Separately': Netizens Slam MI Theme Song For IPL 2024 Amid Captaincy Row;...

Cricket Australia Again Postpones Bilateral Series Against Afghanistan Citing Mistreatment Of Women...

Cricket Australia Again Postpones Bilateral Series Against Afghanistan Citing Mistreatment Of Women...

Video: Islamabad United Players Take Victory Lap With Palestine Flag After Winning PSL 9

Video: Islamabad United Players Take Victory Lap With Palestine Flag After Winning PSL 9

Viral Video: Mr. Bean's Doppelganger Spotted During PSL 9 Final

Viral Video: Mr. Bean's Doppelganger Spotted During PSL 9 Final