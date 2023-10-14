 IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Where Does One Draw The Line?..Make My Trip Ad Shows The Petty Side By Mocking Guests
The ad mocks Pakistani fans travelling to India with offers taking digs at their team's potential performance in the big clash

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
When it comes to India vs Pakistan at the World Cup, it's all about the bragging rights for fans and supporters on both sides of the Wagah border.

Even corporate houses and travel companies are no different when it comes to engaging their customers with the biggest rivalry in cricket.

However, there is a very thin line between blowing one's own trumpet and mocking the rival and their fans in poor taste. More so, when it comes from established companies with a wider global reach.

Make My Trip's latest ad coinciding with the India-Pakistan match has been taking a dig at Pakistani fans travelling to India by coming up with offers that taunt them with potential defeat in the blockbuster clash.

Now, Indians on social media outlets including X are criticising the ad for projecting Indian hospitality in the worst possible way through the triviality of their marketing.

From Indian politicians to known journalists, several people have been critical about the ad and the message it's been sending across to Pakistani fans.

There are also some former cricketers who have been supportive of the ad like Virender Sehwag although a large majority of people feel it's absolutely tasteless in its tenor.

It is a known fact that brands on both sides don't lose an opportunity to support their respective nations.

However, it's one thing coming up with ads that are in support of your own country and another when you mock the opponent and in this case the fans from the rival nation who are visiting you as guests.

It's a complete disgrace to India's grand tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' where guests are welcomed and received with much love and warmth.

Although, the ad can be seen from the cricketing context, it is the last thing that one would expect as the host nation of a World Cup to do to fans visiting for a cricket carnival.

The ad does some serious damage to our reputation as hosts and projects a petty image of us as a nation welcoming guests. Something that could have been easily avoided.

To people who are still supporting and backing these kind of ads, they will have to revisit their concept of hospitality.

