IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Ravi Shastri Reminisces About Two Famous Debutants From 33 Years Ago While Doing Commentary

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri rolled the years back by reminiscing about the great Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistan's Waqar Younis making their debuts in the 1989 Tour of Pakistan.

It was on the sidelines of the India-Pakistan blockbuster at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Shastri was engaging in his commentary duties alongside Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and Younis who is on official commentary duty as well.

Shastri posted a photo on X posing alongside Tendulkar and Younis at the biggest cricket stadium in the world on the biggest occasion in world cricket and expressed his sense of nostalgia doing commentary with two players, who made their international debuts in the same match where he featured.

It must be remembered that the former India coach is referring to Tendulkar's debut Test against Pakistan in Karachi which featured Younis and Shastri himself.

The game at the National Stadium in Karachi was drawn with Sachin Tendulkar making 15 runs in India's first innings and getting out to Younis after being bowled by him.

Shastri struck a well-made 45 in the first innings and was not out on 22 alongside centurion Sanjay Manjrekar, who made 113 in India's second innings.

It was a rush of nostalgia for cricket fans from the 90s to see these three former cricketers in one frame probably for the first time and that too while an India-Pakistan World Cup game was on.

Shastri was in the twilight of his career while Tendulkar and Younis were two highly promising upstarts already reckoned as the best young batter and bowler at the time.

Tendulkar and Younis have had several tussles over the course of their long careers since 1989 and including in the ICC Cricket World Cups.

In the 2003 World Cup encounter in Centurion, Tendulkar had put the Pakistan bowling attack that included the likes of Younis, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar to sword.

Ravi Shastri's commentary during that match is something that Indian cricket fans would still remember while India had begun their chase of 273 against Pakistan.

