ICSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam: Important Instructions released

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has issued important instructions for class 10 (ICSE) students taking their term-2 board exam. The board has stated that the results will be announced to the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in July 2022.

In an official notification dated March 31, the board also stated that the results would not be available from the Council's office in New Delhi. The Council will not entertain questions about the results from candidates, parents, or guardians.

The ICSE Semester 2 exams 2022 will be held by CISCE between April 25 and May 23, 2022. Candidates should be aware that the council released a revised timetable for the ICSE 2nd semester exams on March 4. The same information can be found on the official website, cisce.org.

Here are the important instructions by the CISCE Board for class 10 students

1) Extra time of 10 minutes will be allotted for reading the question paper.

2) At 10:50 a.m., the question paper will be made available.

3) The examination will begin at 11 a.m.

4) The exam is 90 minutes long for each paper.

5) Students should only answer the number of questions specified in the question paper.

6) Students must sign their names in the space provided on the top sheet of the Standard Answer Booklet. Do not scribble or write anything on the top sheet.

7) On the top sheet of the Standard Answer Booklet, clearly write your UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number, and Subject in the space provided. This information should also be written on the front sheet of any continuation booklets that are used.

8) All entries on the Answer Booklet must be made using ONLY a black/blue ballpoint pen.

9) Write on both sides of each answer booklet sheet, leaving a margin on both the right and left edges. On a separate line, begin answering each part of a question.

10) Bring mathematical and drawing instruments and colour pencils for subjects for which they will be needed.

11) The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk, or other types of calculating machines is not permitted.

12) Only after you have completed writing on all pages of the Standard Answer Booklet/continuation booklet that has already been issued will the continuation booklets be issued on request.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:41 PM IST