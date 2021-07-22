High drama in Rajya Sabha: TMC MP snatches IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's statement on Pegasus report and tears it

High drama unfolded in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after TMC MP tore papers and flung them into the air while Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was reading a statement on the alleged snooping using an Israeli company spyware Pegasus.

According to reports, TMC MP Santanu Sen snatched the statement from Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha and tore it into pieces.

Following this, there was a verbal feud between BJP and TMC MPs. Marshals intervened to bring the situation under control. Heated words were exchanged between Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and TMC MP Santanu Sen after the latter snatched a paper from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was speaking on 'Pegasus Project' report in Rajya Sabha.

The incident took place when Ashwini Vaishnaw was called to make a statement over the Pegasus issue. After Ashwini Vaishnaw was called to make a statement over the Pegasus issue, TMC and other Opposition party members rushed into the well of the House and shouted slogans and tore papers that appeared to be copies of the statement that the Electronics and Information Technology Minister was to make.

As papers were flung into the air, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw could not complete his statement and instead laid a copy of it on the table of the House.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked members to desist from unparliamentary behaviour, before adjourning the proceedings of the House for the rest of the day.

Speaking to ANI, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said, "It seems that some people of Opposition, notably some of the TMC MPs, got up and took the paper from the hands of the IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was speaking on 'Pegasus' and tore it up. This is completely unseemly behaviour."