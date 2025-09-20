H-1B Visa: Trump's Policy Hurting American Medical Care?

Trump H1B Policy Impact to Medical Care For Americans | File Image

A new policy change under President Donald Trump’s proclamation on H1-B visas could shake the foundations of the U.S. medical system. Hospitals that rely heavily on international medical graduates (IMGs) for residency programs may soon find themselves unable to afford the cost of hiring them.

Around 30% of medical residents in the country are international medical graduates (IMGs), and nearly 10,000 of the 43,000 residency positions each year are filled by doctors on H-1B visas.

Until now, hospitals sponsoring these visas paid less than $5,000 in fees per applicant. But under the new rule, that fee could jump to $100,000, an increase that critics warn will make hospitals unwilling to hire international doctors.

A Financial Wall for Young Doctors

For residency programs, the math is stark. Residents earn about $55,000 a year, far below the cost of the new visa fee. It is unlikely that hospitals, already under budget strain, will spend nearly double a resident’s salary just to sponsor them.

This change threatens to shut out international doctors from residency training programs, even though they play a crucial role in keeping the healthcare system running, especially in underserved areas.

Short-Sighted Policy, Long-Term Damage

The U.S. has long relied on international medical graduates to fill gaps in the healthcare workforce. Removing such a large share of residents could worsen doctor shortages, increase patient wait times, and stretch an already burdened system.

Critics argue that the new $100,000 visa fee is not just unfair, it’s reckless. Hospitals cannot justify spending so much, and without IMGs, the quality and accessibility of healthcare may decline sharply. For patients, this could mean fewer doctors at the bedside when they are needed most.

A Crisis in the Making

Nick Mark, a physician, posted on X, summing up the mood: “This will be absolutely devastating in the medical field.” His warning echoes what many fear: that the policy is not just about immigration, but about undermining the very foundation of medical training in the U.S.

While US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has complimented President Trump's proclamation. American healthcare, which is already witnessing spiraling inflation is staring at damaging consequence.