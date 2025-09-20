 Air India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Check-In Disruption At London Heathrow Airport After Cyberattack
Air India Issues Travel Advisory Amid Check-In Disruption At London Heathrow Airport After Cyberattack

Air India issued a travel advisory on September 20 for passengers flying out of London, warning of potential check-in delays at Heathrow Airport due to a third-party system disruption.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
Air India | File Pic (Representative Image)

Air India has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying out of London, citing a third-party passenger system disruption at London Heathrow Airport after a cyberattack. The disruption may lead to delays in the check-in process.

The airline shared the advisory on September 20, stating that its ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience caused by the technical issue. Passengers scheduled to fly with Air India from London today are strongly advised to complete their web check-in before arriving at the airport to help ensure a smoother travel experience.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Air India stated: “A third-party passenger system disruption at Heathrow may cause delays in the check-in process. Our ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience.” They further added, “Passengers flying with us from London today are advised to complete their web check-in before arriving at the airport to help ensure a smooth experience.”

Cyberattack on Service Provider Disrupts Check-In Systems at Major European Airports

A cyberattack targeting a service provider responsible for check-in and boarding systems led to widespread disruptions at several major European airports on Saturday, including London’s Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin. The incident caused significant delays and numerous flight cancellations, affecting thousands of passengers across Europe.

article-image

Airport authorities advised passengers scheduled to travel on Saturday to confirm their flight details with their respective airlines before heading to the airport. The extent of delays varied depending on the airport and airline involved.

According to a report by India Today, Collins Aerospace, the company that operates the affected systems for airlines and airports globally, confirmed ongoing technical issues resulting from the cyberattack. Heathrow Airport issued a warning to departing passengers about likely delays and advised them to closely monitor their flight status throughout the disruption.

