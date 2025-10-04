 Global Economic Experts Highlight India’s Growing Role In The World Economy
Jean-Pierre Landau, Professor at Sciences Po, Paris, and former Deputy Governor of Banque de France, said he has attended the conclave for the past three years and has seen India grow more self-confident in its global role.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
New Delhi: Global economic experts on Friday highlighted India’s growing role in the world economy and stressed the importance of reforms to strengthen its growth story. Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the fourth edition of the Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025, Lord Karan Bilimoria, Member of the House of Lords in the UK, praised the conclave for bringing together economists, business leaders, and politicians from across the world.

“This is my first time participating in the Kautilya Economic Conclave, and it has been outstanding in discussing India’s economic backdrop along with global challenges and opportunities,” he told IANS. Jean-Claude Trichet, Honorary Governor of the Bank of France and former President of the European Central Bank, said India can truly fulfil the dreams of its Constitution -- justice, social, economic, and political -- through the vehicle of sustained economic growth.

He argued that improving the justice delivery system is not just about spending on judges’ salaries, but about reducing investment risks, which could save billions of dollars. Jean-Pierre Landau, Professor at Sciences Po, Paris, and former Deputy Governor of Banque de France, said he has attended the conclave for the past three years and has seen India grow more self-confident in its global role.

“I’m impressed by the feeling that India is softly, not aggressively, becoming more self-confident about its future and stabilising role in the world economy,” he noted. Landau also spoke about the opportunities and risks of digital currencies. He said they can help unbanked populations access financial services, but warned that they must be backed by strong public infrastructure.

He added that India is already recognised globally for its digital payment systems, which are seen as a benchmark. He further underlined that the world is going through uncertainty and volatility, making stability and predictability essential for investment and growth. Conferences like the Kautilya Economic Conclave, he said, provide a good platform to discuss such issues and shape solutions.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

