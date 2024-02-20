 Glorious CC Defeat Payyade Sports Club In Prakash Puranik Memorial Trophy Women's T20
Glorious CC Defeat Payyade Sports Club In Prakash Puranik Memorial Trophy Women's T20

In other matches, Bhatia, Rajawadi and Vengsarkar Foundation advanced to the second round with big wins.

Tuesday, February 20, 2024
In a thriller that went down to the last ball, Glorious Cricket Club defeated Payyade Sports Club by six wickets to register their first victory at Prakash Puranik Memorial Trophy Women's T20 tournament.

Bhatia, Rajawadi and Vengsarkar Foundation advanced to the second round with big wins. To honor late cricketer Prakash Puranik, who managed a successful performance as President of Mahim Juvenile Sports Club and Secretary of Shivaji Park Gymkhana, the two legendary organizations have come together to organize the Prakash Puranik Memorial Trophy for the second year in a row.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray was present for inauguration. Mumbai Cricket Association Secretary Ajinkya Naik, APEX Committee Deepak Patil, Abhay Hadap, Nilesh Bhosle and organizer Mahim Juvenile and Shivaji Park Gymkhana Vijay Yevlekar, Sunil Patil, Rajan Gupta, Vikas Khanolkar, Mahesh Shetye, Sanjeev Khanolkar, Sunil Ramchandran, Sushant Manjrekar were other guests present on this occasion.

