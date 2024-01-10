Giles Shield: Al Barkaat MMI Defeats National English School, Virar

Al Barkaat MMI defeated National English School, Virar by ten wickets in the second round of the Giles Shield Super League under-14 match on day two at Bombay Gymkhana.

National English School managed to score 194 runs in their second innings where Gandharva Haldankar (40) and Neel Bhat (62) were the two batsmen batted steadily and avoided an innings defeat. Rest proceeding completed by Al Barkaat batsmen to win by 10 wkts in two overs.

Brief scores: Stumps:

Day 2: National English School, Virar: 61 all out in 37.4 overs (Pradnyankur Bhalerao 5/17, Atharva Singh 3/15) & 194 in 51.5 overs Gandharva Haldankar 40, Neel Bhat 62, Atish Lal (SLA) 6/26) lt to Al Barkaat MMI English School: 241/6d in 43.2 overs Shivam Singh 101, 107 balls, 10x4s, Aakash Mangde 50, Varadraj Desai 49, Gandharva Haldankar (LBG) 5/69) & 15/0 by 10 wkts. Points Al Barkaat (6) New English Virar(0)