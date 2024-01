Giles Shield: Arham Jain Stars For Oxford Public School

Arham Jain (136) of Oxford Public School Kandivali struck a century against Dr.Antonio da Silva High School, Dadar at Karnataka Sports Association Ground, Cross Maidan in the second round of U-14 Giles Shield Super League second round match.

Jain's 136 came off 197 balls and he struck 18 boundaries while his colleague Saif Ali struck 87 facing 99 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

In reply, Dr Antonio Da Silva were 45/2 in 12 overs at the close of play.

Modern English School, Chembur's slow left arm spinner Vivan Jobanputra took 4/75 and off-spinner Jasmeet Singh claimed 3/40 as they bundled out Anjuman I-Islam, CSMT for 186 in 67.1 overs at Dilip Vengsarkar Academy.

In other match played at Sachivalay Gymkhana, Oval Maidan, claiming three wickets each medium pacer Dhruv Wadiya (3/40), Atharva Parab (3/22) and Sharav Oswal (3/45) restricted IES English School, Bandra to 137 in 53.4 overs.

Brief scores: 186 in 67.1 overs Vedant Gore 44 Rushan Farooqui 31, Vivan Jobanputra (SLA) 4/75, Jasmeet Singh (OB) 3/40) vs Modern English School Chembur:44/0 in 16 overs At Dilip Vengsarkar Academy

2. Oxford Public School Kandivali: 325/6d in 72 overs Arham Jain 136, 197 balls, 18x4s, Saif Ali 87, 99 balls, 11x4s Shahid Khan 42, Nikhil Verma (SLA) 3/79 vs Antonio da Silva High School Dadar: 45/2 in 12 overs At Karnataka Cross Maidan

3. IES English School Bandra: 137 in 53.4 overs Dhruv Wadiye (RM) 3/40, Atharva Parab (SLA) 3/22 Sharav Oswal (OB) 3/45) vs Don Bosco Matunga: 50/1 in 28 overs At Sachivalaya Gymkhana Oval