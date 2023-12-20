Giles Shield 2023-24: Kabir Jagtap Shines In Anjuman-I-Islam's Win Over MKVVTV

Representative Image

Anjuman-I-Islam's Kabir Jagtap displayed remarkable form, smashing 111 runs as they amassed a total of 263-7 against MKVVTV in the Giles Shield match at Govt. Law College Oval on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sahil Yadav of Anjuman-I-Islam English Medium's shone with the ball, claiming three consecutive wickets, leading his team to a seven-wicket victory over JBCN International School Parel in another exciting match.

In yet another stellar performance, Sahil Yadav restricted Matushri Kashiben Vrijlal Valia International Vidyalay (Borivali) MKVVI to just 57 runs in 15.1 overs, taking three wickets while conceding only nine runs.

Brief Scores

Anjuman I-Islam D.N.Road: 263-7 (Kabir Jagtap 111; Shane Raza 5-30) bt M.K.V.V.I.V: 66 by 197 runs;

Abhinav Vidyamandir, Borivali: 57 (Arnav Kore 3-7) lost to IES Secondary, Mulund: 58-2 by eight wickets; JBCN International School, Parel: 106 (Sahil Yadav 3-9) lost to Anjuman-I-Islam Eng Med: 107-3 (Vedant Gore 49*) by seven wickets; New English High School: 67 (Kushal Ramchandani 5-10) lost to Swami Vivekanand School, Chembur: 68-2 by eight wickets; Dr Antonio da Silva High School: 136 (Harshit Satardekar 40*; Kartikeya Sharma 4-20) bt Parle Tilak Vidyalay: 78 by 58 runs; National English School, Virar: 259-8 (Arya Salunkhe 73, Parth Haldankar 35; Dharman Rathod 3-85) bt Pawar Public School: 53 (Meet Damania 3-11, Parth Haldankar 3-19) by 206 runs; Vasant Vihar School, Thane: 205 (Varad Pawar 49, Darsh Tiwari 43, Tanishk Shitkar 31; Adhiraj Sathe 6-65) bt Omkar International School: 117 (Adhiraj Sathe 53; DB Mridivnath 3-10) by 88 runs.