Giles Shield: Shahid Khan Stars For Oxford High School

Shahid Khan displayed his prowess with the bat, contributing a remarkable 143 runs to Oxford Public School's commanding total of 374 against St. Xavier High School Airoli in the MSSA Giles Shield cricket tournament at Elphinston Azad Maidan this Tuesday. His century, crafted from 100 balls, featured 24 boundary hits.

Saif Ali and Arhaan Patel provided solid support with half-centuries, while Arham Jain chipped in with 38 runs. Meanwhile, at Azad General Education Academy, Chembur, Podar International CBSE faced a defeat at the hands of the opposition, with Chembur securing victory by 10 wickets.

Brief scores

Oxford Public School: 374-4 (Shahid Khan 143, Saif Ali 67, Arhaan Patel 66* Arham Jain 38) bt St. Xavier High School Airoli 43 in 19.1 over) 331 runs; IES New English School Bandra: 188-7 (Harsh Kadam 84*, Aarav Gupta 32, Shreyash Khilare 31; Ankit Mhatre 4-27) bt Matunga Premier School: 162 (Anish Mhatre 39; Darshan Rathod 4-42) by 26 runs; Podar International CBSE, Powai: 53 (Yuvan Sharma 7-15) lost General Education Academy, Chembur: 54/0 (Aarush Kolhe 32*) by 10 wickets; RV Nerkar Secondary School: 58 (Varad Mune 4-23) lost to Balmohan Vidyamandir Marathi: 60-0 by 10 wkts; Sane Guruji English School: 81 (Jashmit Singh 6-20, Shashwat Naik 4-12) lost to Modern English School: 85-2 (Dhairya Patil 56*) by 8 wkts; Anandvishwa Gurukul-Thane: 104 (Ayush Shetye 30; Atharva Parab 4-38, Shaurya Rane 3-22) lost to Don Bosco High School, Matunga: 107-6 (Swanand Palav 50*) by 4 wkts.