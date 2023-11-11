 German Goalkeeping Legend Oliver Kahn To Launch Academy In India
This powerhouse initiative, realised in partnership with Pro 10 in Maharashtra, aims to revolutionise football development in the country and harness its vast potential.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
article-image

International football legend Oliver Kahn is set to make a monumental impact on Indian football as he unveiled his visionary plan to launch the Oliver Kahn Academy in India, a ground breaking initiative set to transform the landscape of football education and development in the country.

The Oliver Kahn Academy is set to become the hub for comprehensive football education, focusing on grooming not just players but well-rounded athletes.

The ambitious plan involves establishing academies across India, connected with football clubs and sports academies and educational institutions.

article-image

Also, Goalkeeper Academies will be established in different regions of India, becoming the Centres of Excellence for goalkeeping, which is often the backbone of any successful team.

The partnership with Pro 10 in Maharashtra is a crucial component of this initiative, enabling the Oliver Kahn Academy to establish a strong foothold in the region and serve as a model for football development.

article-image
