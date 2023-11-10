Catholic Gymkhana Junior Boys Football Championship: Vishnu Strikes Puts Glory Kaira In Final

Glory Kaira FC (Colaba) staved a spirited fight from B.S. Pasi FC (Ghatkopar) by recording a hard-fought 1-0 victory in a boys' under-15 semi-final match of the Catholic Gymkhana Junior Boys Football Championship 2023, played at the Gymkhana’s turf. After the first half finished without a goal, striker Vishnu Rathod scored the decisive winner midway through the second half to help Glory Kaira snatch a win and a spot in the final.

In the second semi-final, St. Stanislaus HS ‘A’ (Bandra) got the better of St. Stanislaus HS ‘B’ (Bandra) by a narrow 2-1 margin. Strikers Zidane Fernandes and Yohaan Britto scored a goal each for the winning team while Hamid Ansari scored the lone goal for the losing side.

However, there was plenty to cheer for the B.S. Pasi boys as they charged to a convincing 6-0 win against Future Stars FC (Mazagaon) in a boys’ under-13 semi-final match. Leading B.S. Pasi’s goal-scoring efforts was strikers Faizan Shaikh and Mritunjay Mithapra both scoring two goals each while Neel Shet and Teerth Parmar contributed with one goal each to complete the win by a handsome margin.

In the second semi-final played later in the day, Aleida Football Club played well and managed to put it across a determined Campion School (Cooperage Road) by a 2-0 scoreline to confirm their place in the summit round. The players responsible for Aleida’s win was Vihaan Charaniya and Aryan Parab both scoring one goal apiece to seal the win.

Results – Boys under-13 (semi-finals): B.S. Passi FC (Ghatkopar) 6 (Faizan Shaikh 2, Mritunjay Mithapra 2, Neel Shet, Teerth Parmar) beat Future Stars FC (Mazagaon) 0.

Aleida FC (Matunga) 2 (Vihaan Charaniya, Aryan Parab) beat Campion School (Cooperage Road) 0.

Boys’ under-15 (semi-finals): St. Stanislaus HS ‘A’ (Bandra) 2 (Zidane Fernandes, Yohaan Britto) beat St. Stanislaus HS ‘B’ (Bandra) 1 (Hamid Ansari).

Glory Kaira FC (Colaba) 1 (Vishnu Rathod) beat B.S. Pasi FC (Ghatkopar) 0.

