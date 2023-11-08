Catholic Gymkhana Junior Boys Football: BS Pasi Storms Into U-13 Semifinals

BS Pasi Football Club (Ghatkopar) played well and won both their boys' under-13 Group-A matches and qualified for the semi-finals of the Catholic Gymkhana Junior Boys Football Championship 2023, played at the Gymkhana’s turf on Wednesday afternoon.

In the opening match, B.S. Pasi struck prime form and defeated St. Stanislaus High School (Bandra) 4-1. Versatile strikers Ayaan Sheikh and Faizan Sheikh combined effectively by scoring two goals each to steer B.S. Pasi to a comfortable victory. Craig D'Souza scored the lone goal for St. Stanislaus team.

Later, Mithapra siblings Mrityumjay, 10, and elder sister Bhoomika, 11, played pivotal roles in leading B.S. Pasi to their second successive victory by recording a 3-1 win against Campion School (Cooperage Road) in the second match of the group. After Faizan Sheikh gave B.S. Pasi the lead Mrityunjay hit the target to double their lead and go into the break with a 2-0 advantage. Later, Bhoomika, the lone girl playing with the boys scored the third goal to seal B.S. Pasi’s victory. Campion School scored a lone consolation goal through Yusuf Pardiwala.

In the third group match, Campion School defeated St. Stanislaus 3-1 to finish in second position behind B.S. Pasi and also advance to the semi-finals. Kabir Poonia struck a brace of goals while Yusuf Pardiwala scored one to complete the win. St. Stanislaus pulled one back through Sharv Kamtekar.

Results – Boys Under-13 - Group-A: BS.Pasi FC (Ghatkopar) 4 (Ayaan Sheikh 2, Faizan Sheikh 2) beat St. Stanislaus (Bandra) 1 (Craig D'Souza).

BS.Pasi FC 3 (Faizan Sheikh, Mrityunjay Mithapra, Bhoomika Mithapra) beat Campion FC 1 (Yusuf Pardiwala).

Campion FC 3 (Kabir Poonia 2, Yusuf Pardiwala) beat St. Stanislaus 1 (Sharv Kamtekar).

Read Also ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Shubman Gill Dethrones Babar Azam From Number 1 Spot After 950 Days

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)