MSSA Inter-School Football: St Peter's School Emerge Champions

St. Peter's School in Mazgaon has etched its name in the annals of sports history, as their under-12 girls clinched the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) title in a thrilling final against St. Anne's in Fort.

This remarkable achievement serves as a prelude to the school's upcoming 150th-anniversary celebration, setting the stage for a year of triumphs and milestones.

In a parallel success story, the under-12 boys secured victory in the All Maharashtra Anglo football tournament, adding to the school's glory and creating a buzz of excitement as they gear up for the grand celebration in 2024.

The under-12 girls achieved a significant feat by clinching the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) title. In a nail-biting final against St. Anne's in Fort, the young talents secured victory with a lone goal on Thursday.



Despite being newcomers to this championship level, these budding athletes showcased their resilience. Coach Omkar Sawant, and Jignasha Davne, commended the team's hard work and success. "These girls have proven themselves to be a force to be reckoned with in their debut season," Sawant remarked.

The closely contested match saw both teams level at halftime. However, it was in the seventh minute after the break that the under-12 girls demonstrated their prowess. Ruhab Ansari, the youngest member of the team, scored the decisive goal, securing their victory. Coach Sawant praised Ansari, labelling her as the game-changer, emphasizing her consistent impact on the field.



The success extends beyond the girls' team, as the under-12 boys also secured victory in the All Maharashtra Anglo football tournament, defeating St. Mary's ICSE, Mazgaon, in the championship held in Pune. "It's been a fantastic year for us, setting the stage for our school's 150th celebration in 2024," added Sawant.

The team's synergy played a crucial role in their achievements. Midfielder Jamila Chinikamwala controlled the game, and goalkeeper Kira Kawale showcased commendable skills, never conceding a goal throughout the championship. Sawant and Jignasha hailed Kira as the best keeper in her age group, acknowledging her agility and foresight.

As St. Peter's School prepares for its milestone celebration, the under-12 teams have undoubtedly added a golden chapter to its storied history.

