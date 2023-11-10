'Maidan Mein Rashid Khan Inka Baap Hai': Afghanistan And Indian Fans Slam Pakistan Cricketers For 'Insulting' Spin-Wizard

Pakistan cricketers try to imitate Rashid Khan. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Afghanistan cricket fans have lashed out on Pakistan cricket team after a footage emerged of their cricketers imitating Rashid Khan's bowling action. Afghanistan cricket fans slammed them for supposedly insulting the spin-wizard, labelling it as a childish act. A few section of fans also deemed Pakistan cricketers as unprofessional for acting the way they did.

Pakistan seamer Hassan Ali and all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed were spotted mimicking Rashid's bowling action, while Usama Mir and Mohammad Haris were on the sidelines breaking into laughter. With Rashid Khan building a massive stature for himself in international cricket, the video didn't go down well with their fans.

In this video uploaded by PCB's official page, they are seen insulting Rashid Khan's bowling style. This is a childish act. And you have no right to do that🙏#WeProudOurBlueTigers pic.twitter.com/AdGXLOBwTi — 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐢🇦🇫 (@Attaullahsapi) November 9, 2023

A few Indian fans also joined in to deride the act. Notably, Afghanistan secured a convincing victory over Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup fixture held in Chennai. Batting first, half-centuries from captain Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique led Pakistan to 284. In reply, Afghanistan openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz calmly stitched a 130-run partnership. Later, Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi hit the winning runs to script an eight-wicket win.

Ibrahim Zadran dedicating his Player of the Match award to the refugees moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan further irked the Pakistan fans.

Here's how Afghanistan fans have reacted to Pakistan cricketers imitating Rashid Khan:

Tumare bas ki baat nhi hai, #RashidKhan jaisa spinner har kisi ko naseeb nhi hota. 🇦🇫💯👏 — Aishaa 🇮🇳 (@Aishaa0017) November 9, 2023

Its OK. All the Pakistani spinners combined together are not as good as Rashid. Pakistan should name its spinners to “Full Tossers” — It is what it is (@arpitsingh0801) November 9, 2023

Don't close your eyes. This is clearly insulting — 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐢🇦🇫 (@Attaullahsapi) November 9, 2023

Rashid khan has 541 wickets in T20 only and current Pakistani bowling line up in total does not have 541 wickets. Let them cry. They are just jealous. Ohh these Lahoris 🤣🤣 — Dev 🚩🚩 (@vklover161097) November 9, 2023

Jal rahe hai ye log, jalne do. Rashid is greater. 💜 — KNIGHT 𝕏 ANEEK #Shreyasian (@AneekDey108) November 9, 2023

And Rashid is more famous than any other in this clip. Look at that Iffti guy doesn't even announce any word properly...Mai Kelta hu🤭 — SamD 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@revisitorSam) November 10, 2023

ye nalayak Pakistan Wale insult hi kr skte ha baki khelna inko aata nahi .. maidan me Rasheed Khan Inka baap ha. 🏏 — Vinod Sisodiya (@ImVinodSisodiya) November 10, 2023

Let them do it na .. baat ussi ki hoti hai jisme dum hai .. jealousy is seen .. rashid khan is an excellent bowler .. and pakistanis can't digest that he is fav of ipl 😁😁😁😁 — habibi (@chandan126772) November 9, 2023

Afghanistan and Pakistan face improbable route to the semi-final:

Nevertheless, both Afghanistan and Pakistan have virtually been knocked out of the semi-final after New Zealand's win over Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Pakistan must beat England in their final group match in Kolkata by 287 runs and only bat first.

By contrast, Afghanistan must defeat South Africa in the ongoing clash in Ahmedabad by a staggering 400 runs. Nevertheless, Afghanistan have had a stellar tournament, securing wins over Pakistan, England, Netherlands, and Sri Lanka.

