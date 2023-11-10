'Pakistan Zindabhaag': Virender Sehwag's Brutal Jibe Against Babar Azam's Men Being Virtually Knocked Out From CWC 2023

Virender Sehwag has trolled the Pakistan cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian opening batter Virender Sehwag has taken a brutal dig on the Pakistan national cricket team following their virtual elimination from the 2023 World Cup. The 44-year-old took to his official handle on X and posted a caption 'Pakistan Zinbanbhaag' and wished them a safe flight back home from India.

Pakistan fans were desperately hoping for Sri Lanka to beat New Zealand on Thursday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Nevertheless, the Island nation delivered a dismal batting performance, putting up only 171 on the board. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets in 10 overs, while the Kiwi batters chased down the total with 5 wickets to spare.

Pakistan Zindabhaag!

Have a safe flight back home . pic.twitter.com/7QKbLTE5NY — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2023

Pakistan now face an improbable task of beating England in their final league match in Kolkata by 287 runs and they must bat first in all probabilities. Should English captain Jos Buttler choose to bat first, Pakistan's chances will be over as Babar Azam's men must chase the target within 5 overs.

Wasim Akram suggests a hilarious idea for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals:

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, in a conversation with A sports, suggested that Pakistan's road to the semi-finals is still mathematically possible. The 57-year-old believes that Pakistan must bat first and lock the English team in the dressing room leading them to be timed out.

However, Pakistan are currently on 5th spot and have sealed their spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)