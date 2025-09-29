Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 29, 2025: Grab Free Diamonds, Skins, & More

Garena Free Fire Max, the enhanced version of the popular battle royale game, has rolled out new new redeem codes for September 29, offering players a chance to unlock free in-game items like diamonds, weapon skins, costumes, and vouchers. These 12-character alphanumeric codes are time-sensitive and single-use, so players must act fast to claim their rewards before they expire.

Redeem Codes for September 29, 2025

F7Z2X6C1V8B3N5M9

F4H1J9K5L2P7O3I8

F8S6D3F9G5H2J7K1

F5Q7W2E9R4T6Y1U3

F9A4S8D1F6G2H7J5

F3Z7X1C5V9B2N6M8

F6H2J8K4L9P1O7I3

F1S5D9F3G7H2J8K6

F7Q9W3E1R6T2Y8U4

F2L7P3O9I5U4Y1T6

F8A1S7D5F9G3H2J6

F9Z3X8C2V7B5N1M4

F5H9J3K7L2P6O4I1

F6S4D1F8G5H9J2K7

F1Q9W5E2R7T3Y6U8

F4A2S9D7F3G1H8J5

F7Z5X2C9V1B6N8M3

F2H8J6K1L5P3O9I7

F9S7D3F1G4H6J2K8

F6Q1W8E3R9T5Y2U7

F3L9P1O4I7U2Y8T5

F8A6S2D9F4G7H1J3

F7Z8X3C5V2B9N6M1

F1H7J5K2L8P6O3I9

How to Redeem these Garena Free Fire Max codes

To claim these rewards, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com.

2. Log in using a linked account (Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK).

3. Copy and paste a redeem code into the provided text box.

4. Click Confirm and, if prompted, verify in the dialogue box by clicking OK.

5. Check your in-game mailbox within 24 hours to collect your rewards. Diamonds and gold will be added directly to your account wallet.

Things to watch out for:

These codes are valid for a limited time, typically 12–24 hours, and are restricted to the first 500 users or a set redemption limit.

They are also region-specific, so ensure the code matches your server. Guest accounts cannot redeem codes, so link your account to a supported platform. With rewards like the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate and Fire Head Hunting Parachute up for grabs, redeeming promptly is crucial to enhance your gameplay without spending a dime.