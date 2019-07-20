Topnews

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passes away at 81

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit passes away, confirms Delhi Congress; she was 81 years old.

She was put on ventilator on Friday after being admitted to the Fortis Hospital in the capital.

Dikshit was a patient of cardiac arrhythmia – which is irregular heartbeats.

She was the Delhi Chief Minister for 15 years, thus becoming Delhi’s longest serving CM.

Dikshit had underwent a heart surgery in France last year and was seeking treatment at Fortis Escorts hospital under the supervision of Dr Ashok Seth, chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart institute.

