 FEI Jumping World Challenge: ARC Athletes Shine, Win 3 Gold Medals
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsFEI Jumping World Challenge: ARC Athletes Shine, Win 3 Gold Medals

FEI Jumping World Challenge: ARC Athletes Shine, Win 3 Gold Medals

In Category A (130cm), Yashaan bagged 1st place; Category B (120cm) witnessed an outstanding show by Jai Singh; In Category C (110cm), Jahnvi took 1st position

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Category B (120cm) witnessed an outstanding show by Jai Singh, who claimed both the 1st and 3rd positions while riding on Carna De La Bryere |

The FEI Jumping World Challenge (South Zone) took place at Surge Stable, Bangalore, bringing together India's best equestrian talent in a competitive show jumping event. Riders from across the south region competed in various categories, demonstrating skill, agility, and precision. All the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) riders showcased exceptional skills in all the Show Jumping categories.

The FEI Jumping World Challenge is an annual international jumping competition for riders that provides an opportunity to compete internationally, gain experience, and network with other equestrian athletes

In Category A (130cm), Yashaan bagged a well-deserved 1st place while riding on Lord Stakkole Nsky-Z with an impressive performance with 0 penalties followed by Kiran and Jaiveer. Yashaan’s strong record includes multiple top positions in international and national events, marking him as one of the most promising riders in his age category and has represented India at the 2022 Asian Games.

Read Also
Pune Horse Racing: King's Ransom Gives Its Best For St. Leger
article-image

CAT A (130cm) - Results – Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name/Time)

FPJ Shorts
Video: India's National Anthem Witnesses Technical Glitch Ahead Of 1st T20I vs South Africa
Video: India's National Anthem Witnesses Technical Glitch Ahead Of 1st T20I vs South Africa
Punjab: Wipe Out Drug Menace, AAP Leader Kejriwal Urges Newly Elected Sarpanches
Punjab: Wipe Out Drug Menace, AAP Leader Kejriwal Urges Newly Elected Sarpanches
Mumbai: Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat Demanding ₹5 Crore; Lyricist Of His Film 'Sikander' Also Targeted
Mumbai: Salman Khan Receives Fresh Death Threat Demanding ₹5 Crore; Lyricist Of His Film 'Sikander' Also Targeted
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Bashes Ektaa Kapoor, Asks 'Kaam Ka Ghamand Kisko Dikha Rahe Hai?'
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Bashes Ektaa Kapoor, Asks 'Kaam Ka Ghamand Kisko Dikha Rahe Hai?'

1. Yashaan Khambatta - (Lord Stakkole Nsky-Z/52.44)

2. Kiran Dinesh Akhade - (SRS Newgrange/55.31)

3. Jaiveer Varma - (Giannina/56.18)

Category B (120cm) witnessed an outstanding show by Jai Singh, who claimed both the 1st and 3rd positions while riding on Carna De La Bryere, followed by Harshiyt who came 2nd. Jai has won multiple golds in national and international circuits. His achievements include victories at the FEI Concours Saut International 2* in Bangalore, along with gold medals in the Equestrian Premier League 2024.

CAT B (120cm) - Results – Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name/Time)

1. Jai Singh Sabharwal - (Carna De La Bryere/45.45)

2. Harshiyt - (Jenne Galaxie/51.34)

3. Jai Singh Sabharwal - (Major Van De Vijfheidi-Z/56.95)

In Category C (110cm), Jahnvi took 1st position while riding on Lambiek and showcased a flawless performance, adding to her history of strong performances in regional and national competitions. Known for her precision and calm under pressure, Jahnvi has consistently ranked among the top in her category. Freya, who secured 2nd position in this category, is another promising young rider.

CAT C (110cm) - Results – Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name/Time)

1. Jahnvi Raheja - (Lambiek/58.88)

2. Freya Deshmane - (Reinroe Adare Acrobat/53.10)

3. Osama Jethwa - (Verdinus/54.13)

Reflecting upon her success Jahnvi said, “It was my first time doing the FEI World Challenge, and I was quite nervous about the rounds. However, my horse Lambiek and coach Bobin sir gave me confidence to compete and do well. I’d like to thank my parents for supporting me through this sport, my coach Bobin for training me and always encouraging me and my horse Lambiek for continuing to teach me and trust me throughout our partnership.”

Winners of FEI Jumping World Challenge pose with the gold medals

Winners of FEI Jumping World Challenge pose with the gold medals |

Milan Luthria, President of Amateur Riders’ Club said, “The ARC has always produced fine riders who have brought glory to the club as well as Mumbai. The current generation has surpassed several expectations with exceptional performances. This is thanks to the continuous efforts of not only horses and riders but also the club which has put in a lot of resources and worked very hard to build and maintain world class facilities in the Mahalaxmi Race Course. It is this vision and these facilities that are paying off at the international level today with many of our members achieving distinctive Asian and World rankings.”

Read Also
Japalouppe Annual Equestrian Games 2024: Amateur Riders Club (ARC) Clinch Top Spot With 277 Points
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: ‘Will Not Use PM Modi’s Photo In Campaign’, Nawab Malik Makes BIG...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: ‘Will Not Use PM Modi’s Photo In Campaign’, Nawab Malik Makes BIG...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain', PM Modi Warns Against Congress' Caste Politics...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain', PM Modi Warns Against Congress' Caste Politics...

No Male Tailors, Gym Trainers, Or Hairdressers For Women: UP Women's Commission Panel Proposes...

No Male Tailors, Gym Trainers, Or Hairdressers For Women: UP Women's Commission Panel Proposes...

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy: Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Other Celebs...

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy: Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Other Celebs...

Video: Thief Throws Chilli Powder At Shopkeeper, Runs Away With Mobile Phone Worth Over ₹13,000 In...

Video: Thief Throws Chilli Powder At Shopkeeper, Runs Away With Mobile Phone Worth Over ₹13,000 In...