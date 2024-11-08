FEI Jumping World Challenge: ARC Athletes Shine, Win 3 Gold Medals

Category B (120cm) witnessed an outstanding show by Jai Singh, who claimed both the 1st and 3rd positions while riding on Carna De La Bryere |

The FEI Jumping World Challenge (South Zone) took place at Surge Stable, Bangalore, bringing together India's best equestrian talent in a competitive show jumping event. Riders from across the south region competed in various categories, demonstrating skill, agility, and precision. All the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) riders showcased exceptional skills in all the Show Jumping categories.

The FEI Jumping World Challenge is an annual international jumping competition for riders that provides an opportunity to compete internationally, gain experience, and network with other equestrian athletes

In Category A (130cm), Yashaan bagged a well-deserved 1st place while riding on Lord Stakkole Nsky-Z with an impressive performance with 0 penalties followed by Kiran and Jaiveer. Yashaan’s strong record includes multiple top positions in international and national events, marking him as one of the most promising riders in his age category and has represented India at the 2022 Asian Games.

CAT A (130cm) - Results – Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name/Time)

1. Yashaan Khambatta - (Lord Stakkole Nsky-Z/52.44)

2. Kiran Dinesh Akhade - (SRS Newgrange/55.31)

3. Jaiveer Varma - (Giannina/56.18)

Category B (120cm) witnessed an outstanding show by Jai Singh, who claimed both the 1st and 3rd positions while riding on Carna De La Bryere, followed by Harshiyt who came 2nd. Jai has won multiple golds in national and international circuits. His achievements include victories at the FEI Concours Saut International 2* in Bangalore, along with gold medals in the Equestrian Premier League 2024.

CAT B (120cm) - Results – Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name/Time)

1. Jai Singh Sabharwal - (Carna De La Bryere/45.45)

2. Harshiyt - (Jenne Galaxie/51.34)

3. Jai Singh Sabharwal - (Major Van De Vijfheidi-Z/56.95)

In Category C (110cm), Jahnvi took 1st position while riding on Lambiek and showcased a flawless performance, adding to her history of strong performances in regional and national competitions. Known for her precision and calm under pressure, Jahnvi has consistently ranked among the top in her category. Freya, who secured 2nd position in this category, is another promising young rider.

CAT C (110cm) - Results – Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name/Time)

1. Jahnvi Raheja - (Lambiek/58.88)

2. Freya Deshmane - (Reinroe Adare Acrobat/53.10)

3. Osama Jethwa - (Verdinus/54.13)

Reflecting upon her success Jahnvi said, “It was my first time doing the FEI World Challenge, and I was quite nervous about the rounds. However, my horse Lambiek and coach Bobin sir gave me confidence to compete and do well. I’d like to thank my parents for supporting me through this sport, my coach Bobin for training me and always encouraging me and my horse Lambiek for continuing to teach me and trust me throughout our partnership.”

Winners of FEI Jumping World Challenge pose with the gold medals |

Milan Luthria, President of Amateur Riders’ Club said, “The ARC has always produced fine riders who have brought glory to the club as well as Mumbai. The current generation has surpassed several expectations with exceptional performances. This is thanks to the continuous efforts of not only horses and riders but also the club which has put in a lot of resources and worked very hard to build and maintain world class facilities in the Mahalaxmi Race Course. It is this vision and these facilities that are paying off at the international level today with many of our members achieving distinctive Asian and World rankings.”