Pune Horse Racing: King's Ransom Gives Its Best For St. Leger

The winner of the Maharaja's Gold Cup in Bangalore, King's Ransom, appeals the most for the Parimatch Indian St. Leger, the feature event, on the special day of the Pune racing to be held at the Poona Race Course on Sunday.

The second longest race in India after the Suresh Mahindra Trophy which was 3200m, this feature event will see the horses passing the winning post twice, which will test the stamina of the horses (2800m). King's Ransom has taken a liking to the distance after winning the Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks (2400m) in Mumbai this January.

Coming from the yard of Pesi Shroff, King's Ransom has never missed the board in the last five outings and should make it with St Leger. This four-year-old filly will be piloted by champion jockey PS Chouhan.

Dangerous and Dyf should be other main contenders in this race the gates for which open at 4 pm.

Chenevix Trench should make it with the Col. Kaikushroo Maneckji Bharucha Memorial Trophy, the other main race of the day. Tyrone Black and Lord Fenicia should be the others to follow.

First race: 2.00pm



Selections



1. The Jaidev Trophy (1600m): 1. Metzinger (1), 2. Flying Halo (3), 3. Precioso (5)

2.The Warsaw Pact Trophy (1400m): 1. Snowfall (1), 2. Buckley (7), 3. Swift (6)

3. The Caprisca Trophy (2000m): 1. Capitolium (1), 2. Aloysia (7), 3. Winter Agenda (4)

4. The Dr P K Sardeshmukh Maharaj Trophy (1400m): 1.Nirvana (11), 2. Decacorn (1), 3. Malet Spring (10)

5. Parimatch Indian St. Leger (2800m): 1. King's Ransom (5), 2. Dangerous (4), 3. Dyf (1)

6. The Col. Kaikushroo Maneckji Bharucha Memorial Trophy (1400m): 1. Chenevix Trench (10), 2. Tyrone Black (7), 3. Lord Fenicia (6)

7. The Amazing Grace Trophy (1000m): 1. Fidato (9), 2. Jet Jet Typhoon

(7), 3. Irish Gold (2)

Super jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, & 7

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, & 7

Treble: 4, 5 & 7

Tanala: All races

