e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHorse racing: King's Ransom wins fourth race on the trot

Horse racing: King's Ransom wins fourth race on the trot

Placed fifth in this seven-horse event, was ridden by PS Chauhan and was placed fifth

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: King's Ransom from Pesi Shroff's yard made with the four win, in telling fashion as this filly won four races on the trot and five overall in the eight assignment, to win the Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks, the Classic at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Sunday. Placed fifth in this seven-horse event, was ridden by PS Chauhan and was placed fifth as the heads turned for home, with 25 meters to go for the winning post, hit the front to be home by three lengths ahead of Dangerous who finished second in this Derby distance race.

Read Also
Horse racing: Jockey Sandesh simply superb
article-image


Results
1. The Marchetta Trophy Div-2 (1000m): 1. Mirae, 2. Ristretto, 3.Superimpose
2. The P D Avasia Trophy (1000m): 1. Mozelle, 2. Sky Fall, 3. Baby Bazooka
3. The Yawar Rashid Trophy (1600m): 1. Rasputin, 2. Empower, 3. Murwara Princess
4. The Tricumdas Dwarkadas Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. Snowfall, 2. Commandment, 3. Monarchy
5. The Uttam Singh Trophy (2000m): 1. Rue St Honore' 2. Alpine Star, 3. Wild Thing
6. The Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup (Gr.3; 2000m): 1. Supernatural, 2. Ahead Of Time, 3. Majito
7. The Gool S Poonawalla Million (Gr.3; 1200m): 1. Portofn Bay, 2. Fighton, 3. Irish Gold
8. The Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr.1; 2400m): 1. King's Ransom, 2. Dangerous, 3. Thunberg
9. The Tricumdas Dwarkadas Trophy Div-2 (1200m): 1. Singer Sargent, 2. Rhythm Of Nature, 3. Attained
10. The Marchetta Trophy Div-1 (1000m0: 1. Nelson River, 2. Ataash, 3. Untitled

Read Also
Mumbai: Suspected case of illegal horse racing at Gorai
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ: Team India cricketers meet Telugu cinema star Jr NTR, pics go viral

IND vs NZ: Team India cricketers meet Telugu cinema star Jr NTR, pics go viral

Australian Open 2023: Organisers ban Russian, Belarusian flags at season opening Grand Slam

Australian Open 2023: Organisers ban Russian, Belarusian flags at season opening Grand Slam

Australian Open 2023: Italian Camila Giorgi denies using fake COVID-19 travel certificate, says 'I...

Australian Open 2023: Italian Camila Giorgi denies using fake COVID-19 travel certificate, says 'I...

Virender Sehwag's hilarious reaction on Sheldon Cottrell's bizarre delivery: 'Aaj kal tohfe aise mil...

Virender Sehwag's hilarious reaction on Sheldon Cottrell's bizarre delivery: 'Aaj kal tohfe aise mil...

WATCH: Madison Landsman bags first-ever hat-trick in U-19 Women's T20 World Cup history

WATCH: Madison Landsman bags first-ever hat-trick in U-19 Women's T20 World Cup history