Horse racing: King's Ransom wins fourth race on the trot

Mumbai: King's Ransom from Pesi Shroff's yard made with the four win, in telling fashion as this filly won four races on the trot and five overall in the eight assignment, to win the Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks, the Classic at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Sunday. Placed fifth in this seven-horse event, was ridden by PS Chauhan and was placed fifth as the heads turned for home, with 25 meters to go for the winning post, hit the front to be home by three lengths ahead of Dangerous who finished second in this Derby distance race.

Results

1. The Marchetta Trophy Div-2 (1000m): 1. Mirae, 2. Ristretto, 3.Superimpose

2. The P D Avasia Trophy (1000m): 1. Mozelle, 2. Sky Fall, 3. Baby Bazooka

3. The Yawar Rashid Trophy (1600m): 1. Rasputin, 2. Empower, 3. Murwara Princess

4. The Tricumdas Dwarkadas Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. Snowfall, 2. Commandment, 3. Monarchy

5. The Uttam Singh Trophy (2000m): 1. Rue St Honore' 2. Alpine Star, 3. Wild Thing

6. The Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup (Gr.3; 2000m): 1. Supernatural, 2. Ahead Of Time, 3. Majito

7. The Gool S Poonawalla Million (Gr.3; 1200m): 1. Portofn Bay, 2. Fighton, 3. Irish Gold

8. The Villoo C Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr.1; 2400m): 1. King's Ransom, 2. Dangerous, 3. Thunberg

9. The Tricumdas Dwarkadas Trophy Div-2 (1200m): 1. Singer Sargent, 2. Rhythm Of Nature, 3. Attained

10. The Marchetta Trophy Div-1 (1000m0: 1. Nelson River, 2. Ataash, 3. Untitled

