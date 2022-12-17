Mumbai: Suspected case of illegal horse racing at Gorai

Mumbai: The Gorai police have registered a case for illegal horse racing, after a video of several hoofed animals seen running on the beach on Thursday became viral on social media. However, the cops suspect that the visuals may not be of an illegal event, instead they might be the horses of locals who domesticate them

“Nevertheless, we have registered a case and will further investigate the matter,” said Gorai police station Senior Police Inspector Mandakini Narote.

Earlier in February, the Gorai police had arrested four people for allegedly organising an illegal horse-cart race at the Gorai beach. The locals had complained about it to the People for the Ethical Treatment Of Animals (PETA) and a case was registered. The video of this incident, too, had gone viral on social media, which showed the suspects mercilessly whipping and beating the horses continuously, forcing them to run amidst noisy motorcycles.

