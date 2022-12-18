Horse racing: Jockey Sandesh simply superb

Mumbai: Ahead of Times won the Betway Indian 2000 Guineas, the feature event in a telling fashion, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Sunday.

Placed last in this over-ten furlongs, eight-horse contest, Ahead Of Time won over three lengths ahead of Supernatural, for his first classic. It was jockey A Sandesh who ruled the roost as he anchored the colt without using his whip.

Jockey A Sandesh emerged as the champion as he finished with four winners, while only two tote favourites obliged in a day of eight events, leaving the punters high and dry.

Results

1. The Cole Gold Trophy (1000m): 1. Jet Typhoon, 2. C'est L'Amour, 3. Power Of Neath

2. The Mulraj Goculdas Trophy (1400m): 1. Successor, 2. Count Of Savoy, 3. Augustus Caesar

3. The Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy Div-2 (1200m): 1. Hagibis, 2. Champagne Smile, 3. Arbitrage

4. The Nawabzada Rashiduzzafar Khan Trophy (2000m): 1. Easy Rider, 2. Flaming Lamborgini, Rasputin

5. The Gulamhusein Essaji Trophy (1600m): 1. Kings Best, 2. Galway Bay, 3. Mad Love

6. Betway Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr.1; 1600m): 1. Ahead Of Time, 2. Supernatural, 3. Majito

7. The Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. Milli, 2. Scaramanga, 3. Montgomery

8. The Wild Eagle Trophy (2000m): 1. Jubilant Journey, 2. Willy Wonkaa, 3. Verdandi