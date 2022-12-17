Horse racing: Ahead Of Time best for Betway Indian 2000 Guineas

Representational picture |

Mumbai: Ahead of Time should be the other main contender, for the Betway Indian 2000 Guineas, the feature event to be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Sunday.

The winner of the Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy Div-1, it will be a testing time as the distance does not favour this colt to be piloted A Sandesh. However, the last five outings in which this colt from Dallas Todywalla's yard has never missed the board and has three winners to boot it with should give an edge over the others.

Suraj Narredu back in the saddle has added more form to Ravishing Form. Out of the four wins this colt has had two winners and has come under the whip of Surraj, which gives more leverage for Parvati Byramji-trained Ravishing Form.

Coeur De Lion is the other in the contest to catch the judges' eye, as Coeur De Lion has taken a liking to the distance winning two eight-furlong (1600m) assigned in the last five.

First race: 1.30pm

Selections

1. The Cole Gold Trophy (1000m): 1. Ame (6), 2. Power Of Neath (2), 3. Victoria Peak (3)

2. The Mulraj Goculdas Trophy (1400m): 1. Successor (4), 2. Count Of Savoy (5), 3. Augustus Caesar (3)

3. The Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy Div-2 (1200m): 1. Mysticism (1), 2. Champagne Smile (6), 3. Hagibis (9)

4. The Nawabzada Rashiduzzafar Khan Trophy (2000m): 1. Wall Street (2), 2. Wordsmith (1), 3. Alpha Gene (8)

5. The Gulamhusein Essaji Trophy (1600m): 1. Remy Red (7), 2. Sinner (2), 3. Angels Trumpet (12), 3. Galway Bay (5)

6. Betway Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr.1; 1600m): 1. Ahead Of My Time (1), 2. Ravishing Form (6), 3. Coeur De Lion (2)

7. The Faiz Jasdanwalla Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. Montgomery (1), 2. Milli (10), 3. Scaramanga (6)

8. The Wild Eagle Trophy (2000m): 1. Willy Wonkaa (4), 2. Verdandi (6), 3. Zacapa (8)

Super jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8

First treble: 5, 6, & 7

Second treble: 6, 7 & 8

Tanala: All races

