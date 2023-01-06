Horse racing: El Greco best for Karl Umrigar Trophy

Representational picture |

Mumbai: Multidimensional Irish colt, El Greco appeals the most for the Karl Umrigar Trophy, the feature event on the first day of the evening races, at the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi race course here on Friday.

Coming from the yard of champion trainer Pesi Shroff, this three-year-old will be ridden by PS Chauhan in this seven-furlong event which also opens the gates for the race under floods. Glacier and Waikiki should be the others to follow.

Selections

1. The Roberta Trophy Div-2 (1600m): 1. Geographique (7), 2. Jerusalem (10), 3. Zip Along (12)

2. The Aldeburgh Trophy (2400m): 1. Chamonix (1), 2. Zarak (5), 3. Aah Bella (3)

3. The Roberta Trophy Div-1 (1600m): 1. Toussaint (6), 2. Dragonlord (7), 3. Love Warrior (3)

4. The La Rondine Trophy (1400m): 1. Intense Belief (5), 2. Esfir (6), 3. Dalasan (7)

5. The Serjeant At Arms Trophy (1600m): 1. Rambler (6), 2. Flying Scotsman (8), 3. Dexa (9)

6. The Karl Umrigar Trophy (1400m): 1. El Greco (5), 2. Glacier (10), 3. Waikiki (13)

7. The Berlioz Trophy Div-2 (1000): 1. Champagne Smile (9), 2. Mojo (2), 3. Sentinel (3)

8. The Dangerous Liason Trophy (1200m): 1. Rodrigo (3), 2. Sensibility (13), 3. Northern Singer (10)

9. The Berlioz Trophy Div-1 (1000m): 1. Nobility (13), 2. Inishmore (1), 3. Divine Thoughts (4)

First race: 3.30pm

Super jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

First jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Second jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

First treble: 3, 4 & 5

Second treble: 6, 7 & 8

Third treble: 7, 8 & 9