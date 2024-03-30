Exclusive: Actor Kunal Kemmu Reacts To Success Of Madgaon Express, Says It’s Rewarding

Kunal Kemmu |

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is always synonymous to comedy marks his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, a comic caper headlined by Divyenndu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary and Pratik Gandhi. The film not only tickled the funny bone of many but also established Kunal as a solid storyteller. In a quick exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Kunal shares his excitement of film’s success.

An elated Kunal shares. “I am just ecstatic that the film is getting so much love from the critics and the audiences. Also, the fact that is reflecting in the box office is so encouraging and satisfying. That is what every writer, filmmaker and actor can hope for and honestly that has been the most rewarding part especially when the film is just ten days old. Now the film belongs to the people and whatever they call this film from here on is just a bonus and a blessing.”

The film is running in packed theatres and going strong with a positive word of mouth. Madgaon Express that released on March 22, 2024 has earned total 14.88 crores so far. The film also stars Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam and Nora Fatehi in the pivotal roles.