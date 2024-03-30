 Exclusive: Actor Kunal Kemmu Reacts To Success Of Madgaon Express, Says It’s Rewarding
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsExclusive: Actor Kunal Kemmu Reacts To Success Of Madgaon Express, Says It’s Rewarding

Exclusive: Actor Kunal Kemmu Reacts To Success Of Madgaon Express, Says It’s Rewarding

Kunal’s film clashed with Randeep Hooda’s directorial debut at the box office

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Kunal Kemmu |

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is always synonymous to comedy marks his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, a comic caper headlined by Divyenndu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary and Pratik Gandhi. The film not only tickled the funny bone of many but also established Kunal as a solid storyteller. In a quick exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Kunal shares his excitement of film’s success.

An elated Kunal shares. “I am just ecstatic that the film is getting so much love from the critics and the audiences. Also, the fact that is reflecting in the box office is so encouraging and satisfying. That is what every writer, filmmaker and actor can hope for and honestly that has been the most rewarding part especially when the film is just ten days old. Now the film belongs to the people and whatever they call this film from here on is just a bonus and a blessing.”

The film is running in packed theatres and going strong with a positive word of mouth. Madgaon Express that released on March 22, 2024 has earned total 14.88 crores so far. The film also stars Upendra Limaye, Chhaya Kadam and Nora Fatehi in the pivotal roles.

Read Also
Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express BEATS Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar At Box Office On Day 2
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Viral Video: Sadhu Brutally Kicked & Punched By 2 Drunk Men At Aligarh Petrol Pump, Both Held

UP Viral Video: Sadhu Brutally Kicked & Punched By 2 Drunk Men At Aligarh Petrol Pump, Both Held

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Supriya Sule VS Sunetra Pawar In NCP's Stronghold Baramati

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Supriya Sule VS Sunetra Pawar In NCP's Stronghold Baramati

Ashram Mahant Found Brutally Murdered, Body In 3 Pieces In Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur District

Ashram Mahant Found Brutally Murdered, Body In 3 Pieces In Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur District

Who Is Mayank Yadav? LSG Pacer Clocks Speed Of 155.8 Km/Hr In IPL 2024 Clash vs PBKS; Video

Who Is Mayank Yadav? LSG Pacer Clocks Speed Of 155.8 Km/Hr In IPL 2024 Clash vs PBKS; Video

Mumbai News: Kandivali Police Files FIR Against Builder Jayesh Tanna For Fraudulent Activity,...

Mumbai News: Kandivali Police Files FIR Against Builder Jayesh Tanna For Fraudulent Activity,...