 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar T20 Cup Inter-Office Cricket Starts Today
This competition is specifically designed for ‘B Division’ teams and will follow a direct knockout format. All matches will adhere to the regulations set forth by the MCA for Cricket Tournaments.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 08:46 PM IST
article-image

Fourteen top teams from the city will be competing for the top honours in the annual Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar T20 Cup Inter-Office Cricket Tournament 2024, which is being organized by Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). The tournament will take place at the RCF Colony ground in Chembur starting from Monday, April 1, 2024.

The victorious team will be awarded the prestigious Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup along with a cash prize of Rs one lakh. Meanwhile, the runners-up will receive a trophy and a cash award of Rs 75,000. Additionally, special accolades will be given to the ‘Man of the Series’, Best Batsman, Best Bowler, and Best Fielder. The outstanding player of each match will also be recognized with a ‘Man of the Match’ award.

article-image

Each match day will feature two exciting games, with the first match kicking off at 9:00am and the second match starting at 2:00pm. The grand finale is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 12.

The participating teams are: DTDC SC, Mumbai Port Trust, Nanavati Hospital, Reserve Bank of India, CIPLA SC, Greater Mumbai Police, AG (L&R) Club, Viva Supermarket, Repro India Club, Reliance Group, Space SC, Mafatlal SC, CGST, and hosts RCF Sports Club.

article-image

