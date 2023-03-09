RCF T20 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup 2023: More unbeaten 76 runs ensures Space CC win

Mahendra Agrawal, GM Finance, RCF presents the ‘Man of the Match’ award to Space CC batsman Rugved More, who scored an unbeaten 76 runs. |

Mumbai: Rugved More’s aggressive batting scored an unbeaten 76 runs which carried Space Sports Club to a close 2-wicket win against Mumbai Police Gymkhana in a first round match of the RCF T20 cricket tournament for the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup 2023, organized by Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited under the auspices of the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and played at the RCF Colony ground, Chembur on Wednesday.

Electing to field first, Space CC bowlers were tight and contained the Mumbai Police batsmen before middle-order bat Rohit Pol scored a quick 33-ball 69 runs and studded with three boundaries and seven sixes. Pol’s knock helped Mumbai Police reach 159 runs for the loss of eight wickets from their stipulated 20 overs. Opener Sunil Patil scored a patient 23 runs while Space CC bowlers Shubham Giri (2 for 24) and Vikas Singh (2 for 38) picked up the wickets.

In reply, Space CC encountered some setback but More stayed firm during his match-winning knock to enable his team surpass the target reaching 162 for 8 wickets in 18.3 overs. Besides More’s contribution Gautam Waghela scored 27 runs, while the fine bowling performance from Pankaj Pardeshi (4 for 14) went in vain.

Brief scores: Mumbai Police Gymkhana 159 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Rohit Pol 69, Sunil Patil 23; Shubham Giri 2 for 24, Vikas Singh 2 for 38) lost to Space Sports Club 162 for 8 wickets, 18.3 overs (Rugved More 76*, Gautam Waghela 27; Pankaj Pardeshi 4 for 14). Result: Space SC won by 2 wickets.