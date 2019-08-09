Topnews

DMK's DM Kathir Anand wins Vellore Lok Sabha bypoll

By Asian News International

With this win, the DMK has bagged 38 of 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, while one is with the AIADMK

DMK's DM Kathir Anand
DMK's DM Kathir Anand
ANI Photo

Chennai: DMK on Friday won the Lok Sabha bye-election in Vellore in Tamil Nadu. DMK candidate Kathir Anand defeated AIADMK nominee AC Shanmugham in the bypoll, which was rescinded before the General Elections in May after unaccounted cash was allegedly recovered from an office said to be that of a close associate of Anand.

With this win, the DMK has bagged 38 of 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, while one is with the AIADMK.

